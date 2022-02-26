Eufy’s newest robot vacuum-mop hybrid is already $90 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $90: As of Feb. 23, Eufy’s newest robot vacuum mop, the RoboVac G20 Hybrid, is on sale for $229.99 after a $90 (28%) discount.

Once again, Eufy has expanded its budget-friendly line of robot vacs. The most recent drop, the RoboVac G20 Hybrid, was barely on the market for a week before it got baby’s first Amazon discount. Snag the upgraded robot vacuum and mop for $229.99 — that’s almost 30% in savings.

You won’t get LiDAR mapping or specific room targeting at this price point, but the G20 Hybrid does introduce a more methodical approach than bumping into things. With Smart Dynamic Navigation, the G20 finds the walls, then divides the room into smaller zones and cleans them one by one.

We don’t consider its lack of magnetic boundary strips a dealbreaker — older hybrids don’t always listen to them anyway. Plus, the G20’s 2,500 Pa in suction power is an improvement on the older G30’s 2,000 Pa.

Sending the G20 Hybrid off with a full water tank allows it to vacuum and mop at the same time, and you can get up to 100 minutes of cleaning in before the G20 Hybrid heads home to charge.

One thing to note: Though it can detect carpeting and automatically bump suction up with BoostIQ, the G20 Hybrid doesn’t know to cease water flow when it reaches carpet. Spot mopping is an easy solution.

Credit: Eufy

