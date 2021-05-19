fbpx
Latest News
Eufy’s RoboVac G30 is the quietest vacuum-mop you’ll ever meet
May 19, 2021

Eufy’s RoboVac G30 is the quietest vacuum-mop you’ll ever meet

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid
$369.99
The Good

Super quiet • even on Max suction • Compact enough to scoot under cabinets and some furniture • App is a delight to use • Mopping pattern is pretty thorough

The Bad

Boundary strips are pushovers • Mop doesn’t recognize carpets or rugs • No zone cleaning • Cleans with water only

The Bottom Line

Amid a few bumbling downfalls, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid tackles two chores efficiently enough for upkeep and does so almost silently.

⚡ Mashable Score
3.75
😎 Cool Factor
3.5
📘Learning Curve
4.5
💪Performance
3.5
💵Bang for the Buck
4.0

Read more…More about Reviews, Cleaning, Robot Vacuums, Mashable Shopping, and Tech

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now