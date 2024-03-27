Europe Fibercos and Towercos Market Dynamics Report 2024: Lessons Learned and Key Takeaways for Telcos and Infrastructure Companies

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –The “Europe Fibercos and Towercos Market Dynamics and Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Fibercos and Towercos: Market Dynamics and Opportunities in Europe,’ a new Telecom Insider Report, provides an executive-level overview of fiberco and towerco state of play, developments, and strategies, including in the context of 5G and fiber networks deployments.

This report highlights the main drivers for towercos and fibercos emergence and growth in Europe, gives an overview of the key models for towercos and fibercos in the region, deep dives into the latest developments and regional trends in the towerco/fiberco space, and provides an overview and set of recommendations on the positioning and future growth strategies that the different types of towercos/fibercos (e.g., pure-play and telco-led) can adopt.

‘The report analyzes the key themes and market direction around fibercos and towercos in Europe. It also provides fibercos, towercos, telcos, and ICT vendors with guidance on the best practices related to the fiberco and towerco market. It gives telcos insights and best practices into the key drivers and considerations to have when entering the market – e.g., when spinning off their assets into a separate company – or thinking about fully selling their assets to existing fibercos/towercos.



The report reviews the strategy regarding the creation of fibercos and towercos to monetize assets, cut capex, and help fund the rollout of 5G and fiber networks. It also provides some details on several fiberco and towerco key players, their evolution, and their growth strategies. The case studies section examines selected fibercos and towercos (both telco-related and pure-play), providing context and background to their creation, how they scaled up, and the evolution of their growth strategy, as well as key takeaways to consider for other telcos/fibercos/towercos. The report concludes with key takeaways and recommendations for players in the fiberco and towerco market or considering a future market entry.



Section 1: Fibercos & Towercos Key Models, Drivers and Market Trends in Europe: this section provides a brief description of the different models of fibercos and towercos in Europe, the primary drivers for the creation of such companies, and the fiberco and towerco regional trends.



Section 2: Fibercos & Towercos Latest Developments in Europe: this section provides an overview of the latest developments in the N3fiberco and towerco market in Europe including telcos splitting their assets into separate fibercos/towercos, M&As, joint ventures, IPOs, and new entrants.



Section 3: Case Studies: this section examines three fibercos and towercos (both telco-related and pure-play), providing context and background to their creation, how they scaled up, and the evolution of their growth strategy, as well as key takeaways to consider for other telcos/fibercos/towercos.



Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations: this section provides a summary of key takeaways and recommendations for fibercos, towercos, telcos, and ISPs and a summary of expected market opportunities and growth directions.



Scope

M&A activities slow down as consolidation increases. Towercos and fiercos move more from expansion strategies to more organic growth.

ESG is drawing more attention. Infrastructure companies are trying to reduce their caron emission by enerating power to support their operations.

International players see the potential in the European region and making efforts to enter the market by our chasing existing players.

Major operations acquiring existing networks in rural areas to facilitate roll outs and improve service offerings.

Reasons to Buy

The report offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the models and drivers of fibercos and towercos in Europe .

. The report describes the strategies and investments that fibercos, towercos, and telcos are taking to remain competitive in an increasingly densifying market – especially in relation to 5G and FTTH/B rollouts.

The report provides an overview of current strategies pursued by fibercos, towercos, and telcos, as well as future growth opportunities.

The report will help telcos, fibercos, towercos, regulators, governments, institutional investors, and telecom executives craft adapted strategies and policies to seize the opportunities offered by the fiberco/towerco space – including assets monetisation, spurring broadband coverage targets, funding next technology generation deployments, and positioning for growth in new areas including edge computing and IoT.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Section 1: Fibercos and Towercos – Key Models, Drivers, and Market Trends in Europe



Section 2: Fibercos and Towercos – Latest Developments in Europe



Section 3: Case Studies

Towerco Case Study – Cellnex

Towerco Case Study – Cornerstone

Fiberco Case Study – Nextfibre

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abertis

Altice

Blue Sites Telco

Boldyn Networks

Bouygues

BT

Cellnex

CityFibre

ConnectiviTree

Cornerstone

EE

Everest Infrastructure Partners

Fiber Telecom

FibreCo

Gigaclear

GIP

GLIL

HoldCo

Iliad

InfraVia Capital Partners

KKR

Liberty Global

MBNL

MIF

NetCo

Nextfibre

Oak Holdings

OnTower Poland

Openreac

Orange

Orange Totem

Phoenix Tower International

Primevest Capital Partners

SFR

stc Group

Stonepeak

TAWAL

Telefonica

Three

United Group

Upp

Vintage Towers

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone

Wireless Infrastructure Group

