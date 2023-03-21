Europe Green Hydrogen Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Bolsters 40% Annual Growth – Research and Markets

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Europe Green Hydrogen Market Size, Segments, Outlook and Revenue Forecast 2022-2030 by Technology, Application, Generation and Delivery Mode and Major Countries” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~40% during the forecast period (2022-2030), due to the rising demand for renewable energy sources, notably in electricity generation.

Rising demand for cleaner energy from all major industry sectors and escalating environmental issues arising from carbon emissions are major growth drivers for Europe’s Green Hydrogen market. For instance, according to Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union located in Luxembourg, renewable energy sources accounted for 37% of total EU electricity consumption in 2020, up from 34% in 2019.



In addition, wind and hydropower accounted for more than two-thirds of total renewable electricity generation (36% and 33%, respectively), while solar power increased from 1% in 2008 to 8% in 2020.



Emergence of advanced electrolysis technologies is likely to create opportunities for a wide range of industries/sectors in the forthcoming years to reliably produce green hydrogen at a low cost from outages and evolving renewable energy sources. For instance, the EU hydrogen strategy proposed by the European Commission, plans for increasing renewable hydrogen production via electrolysis to 10 million tonnes of hydrogen by 2030, with an installed capacity of 40 gigatonnes (GW) electrolyzers.



The high cost of producing hydrogen in comparison to fossil fuel equivalents is the most significant barrier to widespread green hydrogen adoption.



Scope of the Report



Green Hydrogen, also known as Clean Hydrogen is mainly generated with electrolysis, a highly energy-intensive process that uses electricity to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen molecules. In addition, it is primarily used in refining petroleum products, including fuel oil, diesel fuel, gasoline, kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, and in the chemical industry for producing fertilizers. Also, it can be transformed into electricity or synthetic gas and used for commercial, industrial or mobility purposes.



Furthermore, the Green Hydrogen Market is segmented by Technology, Application, and Generation and Delivery Mode. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the region’s six major countries’ green hydrogen markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is USD billion.



By Technology

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Application

Industrial Processes

Domestic Energy Systems (Residential Premises, and Commercial Premises)

Power Grids

Mobility

By Generation and Delivery Mode

Captive

Merchant (Pipeline/Tube Trailers, Liquid Tankers, Trucks, and Ships)

By Geography

Germany

The Netherlands

Poland

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe ( Belgium , The UK, Denmark , Norway , Sweden , Finland , Portugal , Austria , Romania , and Others

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Technology:



Alkaline Electrolysis Technology holds the largest share of Europe’s Green Hydrogen market.



Alkaline Electrolysis Technique is a commonly used method for generating large amounts of hydrogen.



The primary advantage of alkaline technology is that it uses a liquid electro catalyst instead of expensive metal materials.



Alkaline electrolysis cells, which are well-known for their long-term stability and lifetime, can also be stacked in large quantities.



For instance, in October 2021, the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water, an Indian non-profit research organization, asserted that alkaline electrolysis is the most commonly used technique or process to generate green hydrogen, with ~ 65% global market share, followed by PEM electrolyzers with ~35% market share.



As per the International Energy Agency (IEA) statistics about global installed electrolysis capacity by technology from 2015 to 2020, alkaline electrolysis technology accounted for two-thirds of capacity in 2020, however PEM electrolyzers technology share increased from just 12% to 34% during this period.



By Application:



Industrial Processes and Domestic Energy Systems together account for the majority share of the Europe Green Hydrogen Market.



Rising industrialization across European countries, as well as the large and centralized demand for hydrogen in refineries, chemical industries, and steelmaking, is fueling the demand for green hydrogen in Industrial processes, and Domestic Energy Systems.



For instance, according to Eurostat, Germany recorded the highest value of sold industrial production in 2021, representing 27 % of the EU total, followed by Italy with 16%.



According to European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC EU), in 2021, the volume of residential construction output in the Netherlands increased by 3.6%.



The green hydrogen market in the mobility industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period (2022-2030), as green hydrogen provides three times more energy per unit than fossil fuels. In addition, the mobility industry had no other viable options for fossil fuels before the commercialization of fuel-cell-based engines. Furthermore, green hydrogen-powered vehicles are ideal for mining vehicles, trains, planes, lorries, buses, and even marine transport. It is the best way to meet advanced countries’ zero-carbon footprint targets.



For instance, in April 2022, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), a Spanish transit company, announced in April 2022 its intention to incorporate 508 low-carbon buses by 2025, of which 233 will be electric and 46 hydrogen-powered.



Additionally, in April 2022, The German Federal Ministry of Transport announced the investment of USD 644.72 Mn (600 Mn euros) for 1,600 low- and zero-emission buses.



By Generation and Delivery Mode:



The captive segment holds the largest market share in the Europe Green Hydrogen Market as captive production meets the majority of Europe’s hydrogen demand.



According to the 2020 EU Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Observatory (FCHO) report, nearly 88% of total capacity is captive, while the remaining 12% is often supplied by merchant facilities.



The merchant segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to increased demand from small-scale industries, such as steel manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, as well as the limited capacity of medium-scale industries to afford high capital costs.



In addition, increased investment in green hydrogen projects, combined with the company’s ability to supply hydrogen at competitive prices, will drive its market growth.



By Geography:



Germany accounts for largest share among all countries within the total Europe Green Hydrogen market, accounting for about 20% of total market revenue.



France is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period, followed closely by Spain, owing primarily to solar and wind generation capacity growth. For instance, in December 2021, French government announced investment of nearly 2 bn euros (USD 2.14 bn) in green hydrogen technologies as part of its 2030 investment plan.



In addition, the Spanish government created a ‘hydrogen roadmap’ to help the country achieve climate neutrality and a 100% renewable electricity system by 2050, with goals for 2030 and a vision for 2050 to ensure that green hydrogen adds to the country’s climate neutrality by 2050.



The green hydrogen market in Poland and Italy is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as the Italian government has prioritized hydrogen in its plans for an ecological transition, and has made strong goals for the advancement and adaptation of this energy vector by 2030.



Additionally, the growing adoption of hydrogen strategies for the adoption of e-fuel vehicles in Poland is increasing green hydrogen demand.



Conclusion



The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is forecasted to continue an exponential growth that is witnessed since 2019, during the forecast period also, primarily driven by rising demand for cleaner energy from all major industry sectors and escalating environmental issues arising from carbon emissions. Though the market is highly competitive with over 150 participants, few global players control dominant share and regional players also hold significant share.



Key Segments Covered in Europe Green Hydrogen Market:

Europe Green Hydrogen Market By Technology

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Europe Green Hydrogen Market By Application

Industrial Processes

Domestic Energy Systems (Residential Premises, and Commercial Premises)

Power Grids

Mobility

Europe Green Hydrogen Market By Generation and Delivery Mode

Captive

Merchant (Pipeline/Tube Trailers, Liquid Tanker Trucks, and Ships)

Europe Green Hydrogen Market By Geography

Germany

The Netherlands

Poland

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe ( Belgium , The UK, Denmark , Norway , Sweden , Finland , Portugal , Austria , Romania , and Others

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Key Competitors in Europe Green Hydrogen Market

Linde Plc

Shell Plc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Air Liquide

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nel ASA

Siemens Energy AG

Schaeffler Group

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Ballard Power Systems

Plug Power Inc

Bloom Energy

Notable Emerging Companies Mentioned in the Report

Quantron AG

STEAG GmbH

SunFire GmbH

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Hymove

Gasunie

PGNiG SA

PKN ORLEN

Ampere Life

Industrie De Nora S.p.A

Ansaldo Energia

Snam

McPhy Energy S.A

Lhyfe

H2V

Iberdrola, S.A

Engages S.A

Respol S.A

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is covered from 2019 – 2030 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2030

What is the Future Growth Rate of Europe Green Hydrogen Market?

The Europe Green Hydrogen Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 40% over the next 8 years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Europe Green Hydrogen Market?

Rising demand for cleaner energy from all major industry sectors and escalating environmental issues arising from carbon emissions. are expected to be the primary drivers of this market

Which is the Largest Technology Segment within the Europe Green Hydrogen Market?

Alkaline Electrolysis Technology holds the largest share of Europe’s Green Hydrogen Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjr4xa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-green-hydrogen-market-report-2022-rising-demand-for-renewable-energy-bolsters-40-annual-growth—research-and-markets-301777487.html

SOURCE Research and Markets