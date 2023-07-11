Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028, the Market to Cross More than $39.6 Billion by 2028 – Arizton

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Europe hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2022-2028.
The Europe hyperscale data center market is one of the most developed markets globally. Investments in hyperscale data centers across FLAP and Ireland data center markets in Europe grew significantly. These markets are the largest in terms of IT infrastructure procurement. Hyperscale data center operators are involved in the rapid expansion of their cloud platforms across Europe. Hyperscale data centers are large mission-critical facilities that support robust and scalable applications. Also, these data center variants are often associated with big data-producing companies. Google, Oracle, AWS, Apple, and Microsoft are some of the major hyperscale companies operating data centers with a global presence. Similarly, Tencent is another major cloud company.
Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 39.69 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 28.42 Billion
|
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
|
5.72 %
|
Market Size – Area (2028)
|
4.36 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
882 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
Western Europe, Nordics, and Central & Eastern European Countries
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Cloud-Based Services Adoption to Drive the Market
· Shift From On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation
· The advent of IoT & Big Data Technologies
· Government Support for Data Center Development
· Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity
· Adoption of OCP and Hyperscale Infrastructure
Market Key Trends
High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
- Artificial intelligence is making inroads across Europe. Governments and businesses are taking multiple initiatives to implement and utilize the potential of artificial intelligence.
- Countries like Germany, the U.K., and many others have already developed national strategies for AI, and few other countries are taking concrete steps to deploy AI.
- Spain launched AI regulatory sandbox in June 2022.
- Portugal has launched an AI-based i4.0 program to improve the technology environment in the country.
Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators
- European Union is continuously working towards making energy consumption completely green with new laws and regulations.
- Countries like U.K., France, and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy.
- The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact has also prompted operators to move towards 100% renewable energy by 2030.
- Governments across Europe are moving towards renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based energy sources.
- The U.K. government is moving towards 100% renewable energy by 2035.
- Germany wants to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.
The Western Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market by Investment to Reach $30.10 Billion by 2028
The UK, France, Spain, and Germany are leading destinations for data center development. At the same time, there are also emerging markets, such as Ireland, with projects from Facebook, Equinix, Digital Realty, and CyrusOne; Italy, with projects from Equinix & Vantage Data Centers; and Switzerland, with projects from Interxion (Digital Realty) and Equinix. The Europe hyperscale data center market will also witness the continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs due to the heightened interest shown in the digital transformation of businesses through solutions, such as IoT, Big data, and AI. The data center market in Western Europe is witnessing investment contributions from global and local data center service providers. The demand for smart devices and growth internet penetration will also fuel the growth of colocation data centers and corresponding infrastructure in the region. Data centers in Western Europe are built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions. This is aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.
Countries such as Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, and Greece will likely contribute to the Western European data center market in the upcoming years. Therefore, hyperscale investments in these countries will majorly boost the investment opportunities for vendors.
Key Market Participants
- Microsoft, Google, and Meta are major investors in the Europe hyperscale data center market in terms of cloud players.
- Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT are major colocation operators in developing hyperscale facilities across the Europe hyperscale data center market.
- Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and others are investing in lithium-ion-based UPS systems. Also, these companies are providing electrical infrastructure for hyperscale development across Europe.
- Companies like Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and many others are supplying Lithium-ion based UPS systems, smart-grid solutions, and new switchgears compatible with different sources of power supplies.
- Companies like Ferrovial, Arup, RED, ISG, M+W Group, and others will see increased demand for developing hyperscale data center facilities.
Market Vendors
Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- ATOS
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- INSPUR
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron Corporation
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aermec
- Alfa Laval
- Aksa Power Generation
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- D’HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- Flaktgroup
- Grundfos
- Güntner
- Gesab
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Kohler-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic
- Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AODC
- AEON Engineering
- ARC:MC
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Aurora Group
- Atkins
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- CAP INGELEC
- Coromatic (E.ON)
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Dornan
- DPR Construction
- Etop
- EYP MCF
- Ferrovial
- Fluor Corporation
- Free Technologies Engineering
- Future-tech
- Granlund Group
- GreenMDC
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Linesight
- M+W Group
- Mace
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MT Hojgaard
- Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
- Norma Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- Power Quality Control (PQC)
- Quark
- Ramboll Group
- RED
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- STARCHING
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- Sweco
- TPF Ingénierie
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Apple
- Aruba
- atNorth (Partners Group)
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Iron Mountain (IO)
- Ixcellerate
- Kevlinx
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Yondr
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Geography
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland
- Central & Eastern European Countries
- Poland
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- How big is the Europe hyperscale data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the Europe hyperscale data center market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?
- What are the key trends in the Europe hyperscale data center market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?
For a detailed table of contents, click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-hyperscale-data-center-market?details=tableOfContents
