European Zero-Emission Battery Electric Truck Industry: Efficient Battery Manufacturing Processes and Charging Time Demonstrate Potential Reductions in CO2 Emissions per Battery Electric Truck by 30%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Life Cycle CO2 Emissions Assessment on the European Zero-Emission Battery Electric Truck Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Electric truck adoption is increasing across geographies. An electric truck is a zero-emission vehicle during operation but while charging, the electricity is generated from sources that emit CO2. Similarly, energy-intensive manufacturing processes of Li-Ion batteries add to the CO2 emission trail of a BEV truck. This research assesses a BEV truck’s total lifecycle CO2 emissions, starting from the mining and extraction of critical battery minerals to energy-intensive battery production processes to the electric vehicle operation within the United States, up until end-of-life recycling and recovery.

The scope of the study covers the complete lifecycle CO2 emission assessment for a battery electric truck operating in Western Europe across light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty truck segments. The results are compared with a diesel truck to gauge the total CO2 emissions of a diesel truck versus a BEV. The study covers vast subjects such as global resources of critical battery minerals, geopolitical challenges, and the electricity generation mix of countries in Western Europe where the truck is assumed to operate.

In conclusion, the results of the comparison of total lifecycle CO2 emissions put to rest questions on whether the battery electric vehicle emission trail is cleaner than that of a diesel truck. The total CO2 emissions in BEV trucks are lesser than that of diesel trucks across the lifecycle by more than 80%.

Key Growth Opportunities

Tracking of CO2 Emissions

Design and Process Improvement

Vertical Integration and Partnerships

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Life Cycle CO2 Emissions

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Methodology

CO2 Emission During Battery Manufacturing

EV Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process

Major Steps Involved in EV Li-ion Battery Manufacturing

Snapshot of Lithium Mining and Extraction

Snapshot of Cobalt Mining and Extraction

Snapshot of Nickel Mining and Extraction

Snapshot of Graphite Mining and Extraction

Snapshot of Refining and Upgrades

Active Material Production and Cell Assembly: Process and Energy Demand

Snapshot of Battery Gigafactories

Snapshot of Coal-based Electricity Generation

Primary Impact Factors

Impact of CO2 Emissions on Battery Manufacturing Forecast

CO2 Emissions in Battery Manufacturing Process

CO2 Emission During BEV Usage

Use Case and Forecast Assumptions

Germany : Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact

: Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact France : Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact

: Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact Spain : Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact

: Electricity Generation by Source and CO2 Impact Germany : Electricity Generation Forecast Scenarios

: Electricity Generation Forecast Scenarios France : Electricity Generation Forecast Scenarios

: Electricity Generation Forecast Scenarios Spain : Electricity Generation Forecast Scenarios

LDT

LDT: Operational Characteristics and User Cycle Overview

LDT: Snapshot of Cycle A Charging

LDT: Cycle A First Life CO2 Emissions

LDT: Snapshot of Cycle D Charging

LDT: Cycle D First Life CO2 Emissions

LDT: Snapshot of Cycle H Charging

LDT: Cycle H First Life CO2 Emissions

LDT: Cycles A to H CO2 Emissions

MDT

MDT: Operational Characteristics and User Cycle Overview

MDT: Snapshot of Cycle A Charging

MDT: Cycle A First Life CO2 Emissions

MDT: Snapshot of Cycle D Charging

MDT: Cycle D First Life CO2 Emissions

MDT: Snapshot of Cycle H Charging

MDT: Cycle H First Life CO2 Emissions

MDT: Cycles A to H CO2 Emissions in First Life

HDT

HDT: Operational Characteristics and User Cycle

HDT: Snapshot of Cycle A Charging

HDT: Cycle A First Life CO2 Emissions

HDT: Snapshot of Cycle D Charging

HDT: Cycle D First Life CO2 Emissions

HDT: Snapshot of Cycle H Charging

HDT: Cycle H First Life CO2 Emissions

HDT: Cycles A to H Total CO2 Emissions in First Life

Conclusion

Lifecycle CO2 Emissions Assessment, LDT: Diesel vs. BEV

Lifecycle CO2 Emissions Assessment, LDT: Break-even Point

Lifecycle CO2 Emissions Assessment, MDT: Diesel vs. BEV

Lifecycle CO2 Emissions Assessment, MDT: Break-even Point

Lifecycle CO2 Emissions Assessment, HDT: Diesel vs. BEV

Lifecycle CO2 Emissions Assessment, HDT: Break-even Point

