EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act will lead the world on regulating AI

 December 30, 2022

The European Union is set to create the world’s first broad standards for regulating or banning certain uses of artificial intelligence in 2023

28 December 2022

By Jeremy Hsu

Margrethe Vestager coordinates EU strategy on artificial intelligence

The European Union is set to create the world’s first broad standards for regulating artificial intelligence. As well as determining how the technology affects the lives of almost 450 million citizens in the 27 countries of the EU, the rules are likely to influence how AI is used elsewhere in the world.

“The idea is that you have a harmonised system, which is really good,” says Sandra Wachter at the University of Oxford.

