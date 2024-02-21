ev.energy to Scale Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions Across California with $41 Million California Energy Commission Grant

The managed charging program aims to partner with California CCAs and utilities to enroll 275,000 new EV drivers in the ChargeWise program, including those within low-income communities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ev.energy, the leading electric vehicle (EV) managed charging software platform, today announced it has been selected for California Energy Commission (CEC)’s competitive “Responsive, Easy Charging Products With Dynamic Signals” (REDWDS) grant to deploy up to $41 million of public funding to make affordable EV charging available for all Californians. The funds will be matched by select utilities and Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) to enroll EV drivers into managed charging programs, creating a dynamic EV virtual power plant (VPP). As part of the ChargeWise program, the matched funding will also support scaled-managed charging for 275,000 EV drivers in California with a special focus on helping utility and CCA partners serve disadvantaged communities, who will collectively receive over $50M in incentives over the next 4 years.

“The CEC and the state of California have a long history of making California a global leader in decarbonization,” said Melanie Biesecker, Customer Programs Manager at MCE for transportation electrification. “MCE’s partnership with ev.energy will provide EV drivers with greater access to grid-friendly charging solutions that save them money and support the clean energy transition. Most importantly, this grant will further our shared mission to improve access to simple, affordable, and green EV charging.”

As millions of EVs come onto the grid in the next few years, California faces the challenge of maintaining a green and reliable power system. Through ChargeWise, utilities and CCAs can expand their managed charging services to Californians, saving on energy bills and deferred grid upgrades and accelerating the clean power transition. Ultimately, the impact of this award will be that EV drivers will get access to affordable charging and the grid will become more reliable and able to integrate renewable energy sources.

In 2024, ev.energy will launch Phase 1 of the ChargeWise program with MCE, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Peninsula Clean Energy, and Southern California Edison, signing up thousands of EV drivers. In Phase 2, which will begin in late 2024, ev.energy will scale to 275,000 drivers – equivalent to 5 percent of California’s estimated fleet – by working with current and new California utility and CCA partners. Fifty percent of participants will be in disadvantaged communities, as defined by the CEC.

“California’s ChargeWise program will create a global blueprint for how public and private partnerships can augment these much-needed solutions and address the inequity of affordable access to EV charging,” said ev.energy CEO and founder, Nick Woolley. “As we move towards an electrified world, it’s critical for underserved communities to have joint participation in the clean energy transition.”

With a global presence spanning North America, Europe and Australia, ev.energy has dispatched over eight million charging sessions and manages a virtual power plant of over 120,000 drivers. The company’s wireless, hardware-agnostic technology has already been tapped by more than 30 utilities across the globe. The recent grant funding comes on the heels of ev.energy’s latest $33M Series B raise which the company is using to bolster grid resiliency across North America.

About ev.energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers’ wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM and EVSE partners, ev.energy manages more than 120,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy/business.

About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. It has seven core responsibilities ( bit.ly/3RGmpAY ): developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.

Media contact

Mission Control Communications (North America)

ev.energy@missionC2.com

Utility and CCA partnerships contact

chargewise@ev.energy

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evenergy-to-scale-electric-vehicle-charging-solutions-across-california-with-41-million-california-energy-commission-grant-302066763.html

SOURCE ev.energy

