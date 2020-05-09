Eva Longoria, 45, Plays Around In The Pool With Her Son Santiago, 1, In A Colorful Bathing Suit

Eva Longoria took to Instagram to share some adorable mother-son photos of her and her one-year-old tot Santiago wearing matching pink and orange bathing suits while spending time in a pool.

Eva Longoria, 45, and her son Santiago, 1, looked like stylish, loving twins on May 8 when they wore matching swimsuits for a little fun outside. The actress shares two photos to Instagram that showed the cute moments she spent with the tot in a pool and we can guarantee they’re some of the cutest snapshots you’ll see all day! In one of the photos, Eva can be seen smiling down at her adorable mini-me as she stands beside him in the water and shows off her toned body in a pink and orange one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out back. Santiago is wearing little swim trunks of his own with the same colors and designs and in the second photo, the proud mom is holding his little hands up as he stands up in front of her in the pool. “Starting the weekend early! 👙———- The bathing suits are from @kokotribe Finally a matching set for mama and baby boy!” she captioned the pics.

Eva’s fans couldn’t help but share sweet comments on the post. In addition to many heart emojis, one follower wrote, “matching!!!! cute!” Another follower called Eva “beautiful” and a third called little Santiago a “sweet guy.”

This isn’t the first time Eva has shared memorable moments with her beloved boy while in quarantine. On Apr. 17, she made sure to include him as part of her at-home workout routine and even used him as a weight in some hilarious videos she shared to Instagram. In one video, the little boy sat on her mid-section while she did sit-ups and in another, he stayed with her as she worked hard at hip- lunges. “Friday workouts with my bambino!” she captioned the precious clips.

It’s great to see Eva and Santiago staying active while staying at home. We hope to see more aww-worthy pics and videos from her in the near future!