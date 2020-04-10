Eva Longoria shows off taut bod in skintight activewear as she works out in garage during quarantine

Eva Longoria has been enjoying some quality family time with husband José Bastón and son Santiago during quarantine.

But the Golden Globe nominee is staying on top of her fitness routine as she isolates amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

She flaunted her taut bod Friday as she took to Instagram with a glimpse of her daily workout from her at-home gym, which she set up in the garage of her Los Angeles home.

Serving body: Eva Longoria flaunted her taut bod Friday as she took to Instagram with a glimpse of her daily workout from her at-home gym

Her bestie: Eva and Victoria have been close friends for over a decade

The 45-year-old sported a grey sports bra with a matching pair of high-waisted activewear leggings from Victoria Beckham’s Reebok collection.

She showed off some of her moves as she did some exercises with resistance bands mounted to the wall.

It came after the native Texan demonstrated a perfect handstand during her at-home yoga session earlier in the week.

She also took to her story to announce an upcoming Desperate Housewives reunion, benefitting the Actors Fund as many productions have halted due to COVID-19.

Activewear chic: The 45-year-old sported a grey sports bra with a matching pair of high-waisted activewear leggings from Victoria Beckham’s Reebok collection

Working up a sweat: She showed off some of her moves as she did some exercises with resistance bands mounted to the wall

Mad skills: It came after the native Texan demonstrated a perfect handstand during her at-home yoga session earlier in the week

Reunited: She also took to her story to announce an upcoming Desperate Housewives reunion, benefitting the Actors Fund

Longoria will reunite Sunday, April 12 with Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong and Dana Delany for Stars in the House.

She recently revealed how she’s keeping busy during quarantine with José, 51, and Santiago, one.

The Telenovela star told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I’m a big cook. I just like cooking, and I don’t get a lot of opportunity to do it whenever I’m working.

‘So I’ve been literally cooking every day, every meal, breakfast, noon, night. And that’s been fun.’

Family time: She recently revealed how she’s keeping busy during quarantine with husband José Bastón, 51, and son Santiago, one

Quarantine vibes: She said: ‘I’m a big cook. I just like cooking, and I don’t get a lot of opportunity to do it whenever I’m working… I feel like I’m busier now than before!’

She added: ‘And then I’ve been organizing. I finally organized my spice rack, which was very exciting. I’m going to tackle the garage, and the pantry and all the things.. I feel like I’m busier now than before!’

Meanwhile, she and José are enjoying the quality time with Santiago, who’s too young to understand what’s going on, his second birthday coming in June.

Longoria said: ‘He’s at the perfect age where he doesn’t know what’s going on and he’s not yet in school.

‘So we just get to play all day. And he’s just excited that Mom and Dad are home all day long.’