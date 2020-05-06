Eva Longoria Touches Up Her Gray Roots at Home in Quarantine With This Box of Hair Color – It’s Less Than $10!

Eva Longoria is touching up her roots at home!

The 45-year-old Desperate Housewives actress and L’Oréal Paris spokesperson posted a video showcasing her at-home dye job on Friday (May 1) on her Instagram.

“I’ll be honest. For a second, I thought, OK, grays, I’m ready to see you. I can handle this. But I’m not. I’m not ready. I am not ready for this much gray,” she admitted in the video.

Eva then proceeded to show herself using the L’Oréal Paris Excellence Crème hair color to touch up her roots.

“Bye bye grays!!! Coloring my hair at home! Excellence Créme @lorealparis,” she captioned the post.

