Eva Mendes Lets Her Young Daughters Do Her Makeup – See Her New Look!

Eva Mendes has a very different look!

The 46-year-old actress and model shared a selfie on her Instagram on Saturday (May 16) displaying her new makeup makeover courtesy of her two daughters with Ryan Gosling, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada Lee, 4.

“They’ve won ❤️,” she simply captioned the photo of her makeover, which included neon blew eyeshadow and purple lips. Several celebrity friends weighed in throughout the comments including Salma Hayek, who wrote: “Love this.”

The girls also got their chance at a makeover earlier in the month, with their mother amusingly writing “I’ve lost any control I once had.”

