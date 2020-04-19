Even after restrictions, state can expect ‘different way of life’

coronavirus,

Tasmanians will experience a "different way of life" for the foreseeable future, even once coronavirus-related restrictions begin to be loosened, Premier Peter Gutwein says. Mr Gutwein's comments come after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday that it would be at least another four weeks before nationwide restrictions would start to be gradually lifted. The coronavirus outbreak on Tasmania's North-West Coast has defied the national trend of declining COVID-19 case numbers, shaping as the new virus epicentre in Australia. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The Premier said the state government needed to get "well on top of this outbreak" before it would be in a position to safely lift some restrictions. "I think people should put out of their mind the fact that in four weeks' time, perhaps, that we will go back to pubs and clubs opening and being able to mingle and do the things that we're used to doing," he said. "There will be a different way of life for all of us whilst we combat this disease." "Obviously I would like to get to a point where we can, with some confidence, start to lift some of the restrictions. "We're looking at the steps we can take but, importantly, what we need to do is to get the circumstance on the North-West Coast under control and once that is under control, we can look at what we might be able to do. "The last thing that I'm going to do and I'm certain the last thing Tasmanians would want me to do would be to relax the border restrictions that we have in place to let people travel into the state that are carrying the virus." Tasmania's economy will be a closed one as restrictions begin to be peeled back, Mr Gutwein said. "We're not going to see a flood of visitors back into this state any time soon," he said. "But certainly our export industries can continue to operate." "We'll continue to work with them to make certain that they have COVID plans in place in terms of how they manage their businesses." Last week, non-essential retail businesses in North-West Tasmania were closed due to the outbreak in the region, while road blocks and checkpoints were established on the Bass, Frankford and Lyell highways. Mr Gutwein said this morning that these additional restrictions were expected to stay in place for another week, but added that they were being reviewed "almost on a day-by-day basis". "It would be my hope that by the end of this week, we are in a position where we could look to lift some of those retail restrictions on the North-West Coast," he said. "But … I will take advice from Public Health [Services]. "And we will not lift restrictions until we are confident that we have got on top of the outbreak and, importantly, that our transmission right across the state is very low." In the past 48 hours, more than 1400 vehicles have been stopped in Tasmania. The Premier said the "vast majority" of people were doing the right thing and abiding by the rules but noted that there had been a number of people who were asked to turn around and go home.

