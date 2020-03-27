Even Donald Trump Is Slamming GOP Lawmaker Delaying Coronavirus Bill

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has managed to unite leaders from both parties ― they largely think he is, in the words of former Secretary of State John Kerry, “an asshole.”

The congressman has refused to go along with a so-called voice vote that would not require members to be present in the House chamber in order to vote on coronavirus relief legislation. As a result, many politicians are having to fly to Washington, D.C., and risk getting infected to vote on the bill in person.

And they weren’t happy. Even President Donald Trump attacked Massie, calling him a “third rate Grandstander” on Twitter.