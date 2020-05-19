Even if the target is 370/380, I never feel like that it cannot be done: Virat Kohli



Virat Kohli is a run-machine and there’s no denying in that. Be it setting up a massive total on the board or chasing down a target, the Indian skipper has proved his mettle in both the departments.

As sports have now been stalled due to the novel coronavirus, many sportstars are now engaging in live chats with their counterpart on various social media platforms. In one such interaction, Kohli shared his on-field experience with Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal, when the latter asked about the Indian skipper’s mindset while chasing a big total.

“When it comes to chasing targets, my mental state is simple — if someone says something to me from the opposition side, then I get more motivated. When I was younger, I used to watch matches on television. If India did not end up winning the match while chasing targets, I used to think if I was there, I would have won the match,” Kohli said in response.

“Chasing is a situation where you know how many runs you have to score. For me winning is important. While chasing I think I can walk out not out. At that time I think I can make the team win. If the target is 370/380, I never feel like that it cannot be done,” he added.

Kohli also spoke about his incredible batting show in Hobart against Sri Lanka, when India were forced to chase down 330 inside 40 overs to remain alive in the tournament.

“There was a game in Hobart against Sri Lanka, where we had to chase 330 odd in 40 overs to qualify for the finals. I discussed with Raina that we will set up the chase as if we are playing two T20 matches,” Kohli said.

