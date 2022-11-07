Evermos Wins 'Financial Times dan International Finance Corporation (FT/IFC) 2022 Transformational Business Awards' for Gender-Lens Finance as Special Commendee

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evermos, Indonesia’s number 1 social commerce platform, won ‘FT/IFC Transformational Business Awards 2022’ from well-known media Financial Times (FT) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is part of World Bank Group. As a special commendee in the “Transformational Finance Solution – Gender-lens Finance” category, Evermos was recognized to have been successfully delivering innovations, solutions, and breakthroughs that are sustainable in the economy and finance sector, ahead of more than 200 applicants from around the globe. The awarding ceremony was held at the end of October 2022 in London, England, and broadcasted live via the official website .

Evermos Co-Founder and Chief of Sustainability, Iqbal Muslimin, said, “Evermos was founded with a big dream: to empower millions of Indonesian women so that they are creative, independent, and beneficial to others. We believe that as the backbone of future generations, women can be successful entrepreneurs without abandoning their role as mothers, wives, or sisters in their families.”

IFC Director of Communication and Outreach, Steven Shalita, said at the award ceremony, “The candidate who received a special commendation for the Gender-lens Finance category has digitally created 500,000 micro-entrepreneurs, the majority of whom are women and live in lower-income cities.”

Gender-Lens Finance is one of the four categories of the 2022 FT/IFC Transformational Business Awards that are specifically created to promote global initiatives that could reduce the issue of discrimination against women in economic development. “Initiatives from Evermos have resulted in a 30% income uplift (for those women),” continued Steven.

Empowering women by providing support that could make entrepreneurship easier for anyone willing

Evermos is able to empower women because it developed grown to become more than just a reseller platform that connects brands, resellers, and consumers. With more than 2 million downloads, the application platform has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem that provides end-to-end support for all three stakeholders.

Evermos guides its resellers until they become successful entrepreneurs without charging any membership fee. Up to 10,000 hours of routine training scheduled each semester, hundreds of on-demand business learning modules, and at least 1200 local resellers spread throughout Indonesia are easily accessible.

To increase the inclusiveness of the community, Evermos also launched a digital community called Komunitas Belajar Bisnis (Business Learning Community) by Evermos. By participating in the Facebook Group, members could access a wide range of business knowledge, from marketing theory to technical skills such as design and copywriting.

Putri Aryanto, Reseller and Member of Komunitas Belajar Bisnis by Evermos, stated during an interview, “The learning materials are good and very useful. It was easy to follow, especially because we got to practice the lesson immediately. This method keeps us curious and hungry to learn more.” Anyone interested in entrepreneurship can join with more than 150.000 members in the digital community for free. We only need to access the Facebook Group or go to https://evermos.info/joinKBB .

Strengthening its commitment to gender equality throughout its ecosystem, Evermos make collaboration with UN Women and W20

Evermos’ commitment to gender equality is not promoted only for the resellers, but also throughout its ecosystem: internal employees, resellers, local brands, and other partners. This gender equality commitment was then strengthened by becoming a signatory to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) of UN Women. Going the extra mile, Evermos then collaborates with W20, an engagement group of G20 that focuses on women’s economic empowerment.

Together with W20, Evermos held a series of events called Story of Us, an exclusive dialogue between 60 women entrepreneurs. This series aims to encourage more women to realize and optimize their unlimited potential. Starting from expressing what they like through business, seasoned womenpreneurs shared their stories and how they can be consistent and beneficial for others. The Business Owner of Havilla Gourmet Tea, Neysa Valeria, shared in her story, “do things that make your heart sing. That is my principle in running a business consistently. If I wasn’t a tea lover, I might have given up long ago during the ups and downs of building Havila.”

“These efforts are still small compared to the pressing issue. We plan to improve it further. This award is an appreciation presented for all Evermos stakeholders: the internal team, brands, and especially resellers,” said Iqbal.

