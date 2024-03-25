EVERSANA and MyHealthTeam Launch Groundbreaking Direct-to-Patient Solution to Accelerate Time to Diagnosis and Treatment

Collaboration Orchestrates Omnichannel Experiences Powered by Patient Social Networks and AI-driven Content and Insights

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, and MyHealthTeam, creator of the largest and most engaged set of patient social networks in the healthcare industry, today announced an alliance to help life sciences companies harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and accelerate the time to diagnosis and treatment for millions of patients across the globe.

More than twenty million patients visit one of MyHealthTeam’s social media networks annually – spanning 56 disease states – to find the people, support and medically reviewed health information they need to manage their conditions. These visits generate millions of data points, conversations and touchpoints throughout the patient journey. Now through the power of AI, machine learning and the EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE Engine, the life science industry’s most comprehensive omnichannel platform, EVERSANA and MyHealthTeam can more effectively identify patients who would benefit from content, collect key insights through online interactions, and offer more personalized approaches to education, traditional and virtual care, and adherence through an integrated, end-to-end omnichannel solution.

“To deliver the best care possible to patients, pharmaceutical companies must have a deep understanding of the end-to-end patient experience and how they go about finding information and seeking care,” said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. “Now through our omnichannel solutions and the sophistication of MyHealthTeam’s platforms, we can deliver a better experience for both patients and healthcare providers to influence better outcomes. It’s yet another advancement in our effort to ‘Pharmatize AI’ and create a healthier world.”

The new offering will help life science and pharmaceutical brands create better and more personalized experiences for both diagnosed and undiagnosed patient populations, accelerating paths to diagnosis and treatment, and creating unmatched educational opportunities. Brand teams will gain unmatched insights into what patient communities are saying and looking for, and then serve up customized content to help them at any stage of the patient journey. From offering educational videos on potential treatment options to connections to telehealth providers and affordability options, the opportunities to create more meaningful experiences for patients and their families are unmatched in the industry today.

“Our collaboration puts patient needs and insights at the heart of every step of the commercialization process,” said Eric Peacock, co-founder and CEO of MyHealthTeam. “EVERSANA brings the expertise to magnify the voice of patients and their families and connect this knowledge to our members with the tools and services they can take action on immediately and accelerate time to treatment. It’s a win for everyone.”

About MyHealthTeam

MyHealthTeam believes that if you are diagnosed with a rare disease or chronic condition, it should be easy to find the people, support and medically approved information you need to best manage your condition. Millions of people regularly visit one of 56 condition-based communities by MyHealthTeam from Alzheimer’s to Vitiligo covering all therapeutic areas and many rare conditions in between. MyHealthTeam partners with the life sciences industry to engage patients with patient education, media, research, clinical trial recruitment and information on getting on and staying on the right therapies. To learn more, visit MyHealthTeam.com .

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

