Every famous, hot rich guy (and Amy Schumer) lines up to date Kim Kardashian on ‘SNL’

Surely you’ve heard by now that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are divorcing. So when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, a sketch parody of The Bachelorette had to crank up the fun factor to 11.

In this sketch, Kim faces a crew of in-some-cases-questionably eligible bachelors as she selects who’s going to head outside to the hot tub and move on in the competition. There’s just one twist: With the exception of SNL cast member Kyle Mooney, the entire crew of would-be bachelors is a who’s who of very famous, very conventionally attractive, and very rich men.

These aren’t SNL cast members playing roles. That’s actually John Cena, and Chace Crawford, and Jesse Williams, and Chris Rock, and and and. Just a pile of guests. Amy Schumer even sneaks in and has a moment with Kim. The loser of the sketch is never in doubt (sorry to Mooney’s Zeke), but the eye candy-laden journey that gets us there is why you’re watching.