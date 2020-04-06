‘Every Scene Is Delicious And There Is So Much For Us To Do’ — Deepika Padukone On Working In Shakun Batra’s Next

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never fails to mesmerize the audience with her impeccable acting. She is always seen experimenting with different roles. From playing Veronica, Leela, Padmavati to Malti she has aced all the characters. The actress was last seen in Chhapaak which was directed by Meghna Gulzar.

In a recent tête-à-tête, the star talked about what her next film with Shakun Batra is around and talking about it more, she revealed how the narrative of the film is about people and relationships – the facet that’s closer to her heart. The actress also told them about what she and her director shares in common, like their similar film choices and many more. Giving them more insight, the Chhapaak actress spoke about how she is looking forward to working with Shakun who directed Kapoor & sons – a movie that she absolutely loved, which happened to be revolved around a similar narrative of relationships and people.

Deepika along with the entire team were all ready and prepared to begin their shoot schedule in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing situation that called for a nationwide lockdown, the process of bringing the film together has come to a halt until the situation simmers down. After the pandemic lockdown, Shakun’s film is what she will immediately initiate with.

Talking over the same, she tells us how she connects to the director and what makes her look forward to getting onto the project.

“I love the kind of film he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, films that he is influenced by and they are totally the kind of films I have always enjoyed watching as an audience and as an actor, the kind of films that I love being a part of which is just people and relationships. The idea is simple but it’s really about moments and things like that. Which is why I am looking forward to this film because it’s exactly that. I mean yes of-course there is a story and a narrative but every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it”,

Along with Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra has also roped in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for his untitled film. Now that’s a trio nobody expected! And I am all excited for their performance on the big screen. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.