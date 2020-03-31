Every Vinaigrette Recipe You’ll Ever Need (15 Recipes!)

It’s the ultimate vinaigrette dressing recipe round-up! You’ll find every fresh and zesty vinegar-based simple salad dressing combination you could ever want. Be sure to bookmark and pin this one to save it for later!

A classic vinaigrette dressing is such a game-changer to have in your recipe line-up! It makes adding a fresh green salad to your meal so much easier.

They can be fruity or savory, sweeter or more acidic. Regardless, they are a zesty and vibrant addition to any salad.

This simple salad dressing is always zingy, low calorie, and low carb. It’s the ultimate healthy way to dress any salad!

When it comes to fresh and tasty salad dressings, I consider myself a bit of an expert. Why? Because I am also an expert on pasta and cookies… so we’ve got to even things out a little, right?

The Best Vinaigrette Recipes

Recently I shared a very basic simple vinaigrette recipe with you as a base to teach you how to make endless variations to suit your family’s tastes. No more store bought dressings necessary, I promise!

Fun fact: after all of these years of producing recipes, I still sometimes struggle to spell vinaigrette. Do you? Be honest! Commonly misspelled as vinagrete or vinegrette, I can admit that it’s a harder word than most!

Today I thought it would be helpful to round up all the vinaigrettes I’ve shared here in one place. It’s a one stop shop – an organized effort to round up every vinaigrette recipe I have.

This fresh Sherry Vinaigrette is a vibrant, flavorful salad dressing you’re going to crave! It’s the perfect addition to so many salads and adds the bright, bold flavor of Sherry Vinegar to everything it touches. Continue Reading A quick and easy Red Wine Vinaigrette made in just 60 seconds with just 4 staple ingredients! Continue Reading How to make a homemade herb vinaigrette dressing. A flavorful and easy salad dressing that can be prepared in just a minute. Continue Reading Champagne vinaigrette is a light and zingy dressing that’s the perfect addition to so many salads. Made with champagne vinegar, this dressing is easy to shake together and can be made ahead of time. Continue Reading An easy, classic White Wine Vinaigrette recipe that requires just 6 staple ingredients and less than a minute to make from scratch! Continue Reading Easy Balsamic Vinaigrette – a classic salad dressing, easy marinade for chicken and so much more! A blend of herbs and spices make it a fresh and flavorful, healthy balsamic vinaigrette recipe. Continue Reading This beautiful white balsamic vinaigrette is a lovely dressing for your summer salad. It adds a delightful sweet and tangy topping while letting the vibrant colors of your greens shine. It is made with white balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and a dash of both salt and pepper. Continue Reading This Skinny Raspberry Vinaigrette Recipe is a light and fruity salad dressing made with 4 simple ingredients! This sweet and tart raspberry vinaigrette dressing is sure to add a pop of zing to your favorite salad. And with a few simple tips, it is healthy and low in calories, too! Continue Reading Easy and refreshing strawberry salad with a vinaigrette poppy seed dressing. It’s a classic go-to summer salad perfect for any occasion! Quick and easy to make with no cooking required, this is perfect to serve as an appetizer or side salad, or easy to customize with protein for a light lunch. Continue Reading An incredible Apple Chipotle Vinaigrette recipe that’s loaded with flavor and a spicy apple twist. Use this Chipotle salad dressing to spice up any dish! Continue Reading This peach salad features a memorable sweet and savory honey dijon vinaigrette. This summer salad is perfect to serve as an appetizer or a side and comes together quickly. The honey and mustard dressing is wonderfully tangy and sweet and really is a must have! Continue Reading Give your salad a kick with this easy and delicious Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette recipe! This Cilantro Lime Dressing is the perfect Southwest Taco Salad Dressing. It is made with fresh cilantro, olive oil, and jalapeno and easily blended in the food processor. Add it to simple mixed greens, wraps, burrito bowls, as a marinade for chicken, and more! Continue Reading An easy and refreshing recipe for an arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette. This simple salad is so perfect for the warmer weather, and is perfect to serve as a simple side or appetizer. The homemade salad dressing comes together in a matter of minutes with just a few simple ingredients. Lemon vinaigrette is vegan and gluten free! Continue Reading Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Dressing is sweet, tangy and oh so delicious! Apple Cider Vinaigrette is a homemade salad dressing you can mix in a minute that is full of fresh fall flavor and light in calories! Continue Reading

Reader Favorite Salad Recipes

If you try any of these delicious vinaigrette recipes, please come back to share in the comments below! Not only do I appreciate it, but I know readers do, too! For more easy recipes and simple living ideas, subscribe to my newsletter!

