Every White T-Shirt You Could Ever Need
Sorry, what’s that? You think because you’ve been really feeling yourself lately (and maybe even reading a little old site called Esquire dot com), you’re suddenly above a guide on where to buy the best white tees? Think again, guy. Nobody, and I mean nobody, is above the plain white T-shirt. Who are you, Brando? Even that dude swore by ’em. Ditto Dean. Hell, those guys were rarely ever photographed wearing anything else. How do you think they managed to look so damn good all the time?
It doesn’t matter how many fits you’ve gotten off, or for how long: the plain white T-shirt is almost definitely a crucial component of your daily style, the perfect canvas over which to paint the rest of your masterpiece of a fit. Finding the right one can be a game-changer, an epic task worthy of the extensive time and effort you’ll doubtlessly expend in its pursuit. That goes double when you consider what matters most to you: Are you looking for something crazy comfortable? Super soft? Jaw-droppingly durable? A little from columns A, B, and C?
No, it won’t be easy. Yes, there will be challenges along the way (just trying picking a material when you’ve got modal, tencel, poly, cotton, and every other damn option available). But one day you’ll stand in front of a suspiciously flattering mirror in a brightly lit changing room, a shadow of the man you once were, and suddenly everything will click. You will look at the T-shirt in your hands then, slightly stupefied, exhausted by the endless sense of searching that’s long come to define your very life, and you will scoff at the version of yourself that once disregarded a guide on the plain white T-shirt out of sheer hubris. You will take one final, hard look at your reflection, you will smile softy, and you will walk out of that changing room a wiser man.
Or not. As it happens, I took the trip for you. *Sighs exasperatedly* Peep the options below—you’ll notice they’re all crewnecks, because V-neck white tees are generally better suited to undershirt status—to skip the adventure altogether and pony up ASAP for one of the best white T-shirts you can buy now.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Garment Dyed Heavyweight Ringspun T-Shirt
walmart.com
$10.58
Comfort Colors might be the T-shirt blank of choice for many of the best brands around, but even sans customization its signature pocket tee holds up.
Workwear T-Shirt
dickssportinggoods.com
$12.74
If you’re looking for a tee that can stand up to anything you throw at it (in a perfectly oversized fit) look no further. Carhartt has you covered.
Supima Cotton Crewneck
But if you’re looking to buy ’em super-soft (and in bulk), these Supima tees are hard to beat.
Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt
uniqlo.com
$14.90
If you’re in the market for a slightly beefier take on the style, stock up on the one the retailer releases almost every season courtesy of its ongoing collaboration with Christophe Lemaire.
The Cotton Pocket Tee
everlane.com
$18.00
This tee features prominently in Everlane’s “Uniform” collection because once you buy it, it’s pretty inevitable it’ll end up a go-to.
Perfect Crew Organic Pima T-Shirt
alternativeapparel.com
$24.00
Alternative was a veritable pioneer in the soft-as-hell T-shirt scene, and to no one’s surprise, its take on the style still slaps.
Hanes Tagless Tees (3 Pack)
supremenewyork.com
$28.00
If your own taste skews a little more hypebeast-y, you can always buy a pack from Hanes’ (still in stock!) collaboration with Supreme.
Slub Curved Hem Tee
buckmason.com
$35.00
Buck Mason is beloved by T-shirt enthusiasts (a particularly opinionated group) for its precisely cut, curved-hem tee, typically rendered in a slub cotton you’d swear has been broken in for years.
Heavyweight Pocket Tee
mottandbow.com
$35.00
Mott & Bow’s tees fit just like the brand’s jeans (that’s to say, damn near perfectly).
Recycled Cotton Classic Trash Tee
everybody.world
$39.00
A tee made out of 100 percent recycled cotton (still a relative rarity, surprisingly) courtesy of two American Apparel alums and beloved as a go-to blank by some of the coolest brands in the business? Say less.
Classic Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
farfetch.com
$60.00
Sunspel knows its way around a super-soft tee, and this one is so lightweight you’ll hardly feel like you’re wearing it.
Regular Tee
endclothing.com
$65.00
Sure, Velva Sheen’s tees are made using tubular-knit construction, a costly and somewhat technical process that yields a shirt with no side seams (a throwback to an earlier era of manufacturing), but all you really need to know is that they’re some of the comfiest you’ve ever felt.
Standard Tee (3 Pack)
standardissuetees.com
$75.00
Standard Issue’s tees are immediately identifiable by the feel of the hefty cotton the brand uses and the craftsmanship that goes into each and every (made-in-the-USA) style.
1950’s Sportswear T-Shirt
levi.com
$88.00
LVC’s ’50s tee is a throwback in all the right ways, down to the slightly shorter fit and single-stitch detailing.
T-Shirt (2 Pack)
eastdane.com
$100.00
Reigning Champ consistently churns out some of the sturdiest tees around. A pack of two is double the fun.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below