Every White T-Shirt You Could Ever Need

Sorry, what’s that? You think because you’ve been really feeling yourself lately (and maybe even reading a little old site called Esquire dot com), you’re suddenly above a guide on where to buy the best white tees? Think again, guy. Nobody, and I mean nobody, is above the plain white T-shirt. Who are you, Brando? Even that dude swore by ’em. Ditto Dean. Hell, those guys were rarely ever photographed wearing anything else. How do you think they managed to look so damn good all the time?

It doesn’t matter how many fits you’ve gotten off, or for how long: the plain white T-shirt is almost definitely a crucial component of your daily style, the perfect canvas over which to paint the rest of your masterpiece of a fit. Finding the right one can be a game-changer, an epic task worthy of the extensive time and effort you’ll doubtlessly expend in its pursuit. That goes double when you consider what matters most to you: Are you looking for something crazy comfortable? Super soft? Jaw-droppingly durable? A little from columns A, B, and C?

No, it won’t be easy. Yes, there will be challenges along the way (just trying picking a material when you’ve got modal, tencel, poly, cotton, and every other damn option available). But one day you’ll stand in front of a suspiciously flattering mirror in a brightly lit changing room, a shadow of the man you once were, and suddenly everything will click. You will look at the T-shirt in your hands then, slightly stupefied, exhausted by the endless sense of searching that’s long come to define your very life, and you will scoff at the version of yourself that once disregarded a guide on the plain white T-shirt out of sheer hubris. You will take one final, hard look at your reflection, you will smile softy, and you will walk out of that changing room a wiser man.

Or not. As it happens, I took the trip for you. *Sighs exasperatedly* Peep the options below—you’ll notice they’re all crewnecks, because V-neck white tees are generally better suited to undershirt status—to skip the adventure altogether and pony up ASAP for one of the best white T-shirts you can buy now.