Everybody Loves Languages to Expand Beyond Language Learning to Teach Children about Global Citizenship for a Sustainable Future

Partnership with ELT Songs Plc to develop and sell interactive educational content for UN program of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) educational programs

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (“ELL” or the “Company“) (TSXV: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA), www.everybodyloveslanguages.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership to become the technology platform provider and worldwide exclusive distributor (excluding the B2C category) for multi-award-winning education company, ELT Songs Plc (“ELT Songs“). Under the agreement and with ELT Songs’ vision, the Company will develop engaging, interactive videos and content that is aligned with the UN-adopted Sustainable Development Goals (“SDG“) initiative, a collection of 17 global goals to improve the planet and the quality of human life around the world by 2030.

This new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Everybody Loves Languages state-of-the-art e-learning platform technology and ELT Songs learning content to create a compelling educational program combined with distribution, adding value for both companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Everybody Loves Languages will advance US$150,000 against future royalties, incorporate a new company (“NewCo”) for the distribution of ELL-ELT Songs partnership business, and issue 15% of the common shares of NewCo to ELT Songs. The companies also agreed to sell and distribute worldwide on the ELL technology platform, Planet Pop, a successful primary school interactive video program developed by ELT Songs.

“The ELL-ELT Songs partnership is a powerful combination. ELT Songs is one of the most creative and dynamic developers of learning materials and videos in existence, and bringing together ELL’s technology platform and distribution relationships establishes a combined competitive advantage to promote SDG, one of the hottest topics in the world today,” said Gali Bar-Ziv, CEO of Everybody Loves Languages. “Additionally, integrating Planet Pop with ELL’s technology platform will add another key portfolio product to our myriad of offerings, thus creating a win-win-win proposition.”

“Our partnership with ELL brings forth a new era where blockbuster content and advanced technology converge to redefine how we educate and inspire,” said Jake Carter, founder and CEO of ELT Songs and Planet Pop. “Our core focus is on children and how we can make learning a hundred times more engaging than ever. Through this transformative approach, we witness the sheer delight of children immersed in their educational journey, fueling their curiosity about pressing global concerns and accelerating their progress in making an impact now. We are about inspiring young minds and opening doors to boundless possibilities.”

The new bespoke learning program, Sustainable Development Goals Explorers, teaches global issues through fun “learn and play” methodologies. The super engaging lessons transform learning into fun videos, songs, quizzes, and games for teaching the younger generation how to be better citizens of the world by featuring multiple areas for action, such as poverty and sanitation, while addressing people’s social needs.

The Sustainable Development Goals was adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a call to action for people worldwide to address five critical areas of importance: people; planet; prosperity; peace; and partnership. At the heart of SDG are the 17 goals, which are an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

According to one study encompassing 22 countries, 49% of all parents said they are concerned that their children’s curriculums are outdated and that fast-paced media consumption is leading to lack of engagement in the classroom. An absence of education leads to additional depletion of resources and degradation of the planet.

About ELT Songs:

ELT Songs LTD, a Multi-Award-winning media production company and educational publisher headquartered in Oxford, UK, is driven by a singular goal: to create immersive educational content that brings learning to life through original songs. Their flagship product, Planet Pop, disrupts language education with its innovative song-based approach. However, ELT Songs doesn’t stop there. With an unwavering commitment to customer experience and a vision to transform the lives of millions of teachers and students worldwide, ELT Songs has emerged as a market leader in the education and edutainment sectors. Supported by robust research and global investors, they deliver high-quality educational products worldwide, catering to the diverse needs of educators and learners.

ELT Songs has established distribution partnerships with some of the most highly regarded education and entertainment companies in the world. With a relentless focus on young learners, ELT Songs continues to develop tailored resources that motivate, inspire, and engage. By seamlessly integrating top-quality education with entertainment, their curriculum-aligned materials empower teachers to provide a truly transformative learning experience.

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSX-V: ELL; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA ):

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm and co-publishes print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to expand its product offerings and extend its market reach.

