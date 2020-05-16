Everyone Is Buying This $12 Body Scrub Thanks to a Viral TikTok Video Posted on May 16, 2020 by admin Sales for Soap & Glory The Scrub of Your Life Just Tripled | InStyle Top Navigation Close View image Everyone Is Buying This $12 Body Scrub Thanks to a Viral TikTok Video this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)