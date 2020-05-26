⭐️ EVERYONE’S A STAR AND DESERVES THE RIGHT TO TWINKLE – MARILYN MONROE.

gifted| How cute is this NIVEA Star Treats Gift set? It’s the perfect gift to treat yourself ready for the party season or for someone special now Christmas is on the way.

I received mine to review thanks to the lovely @hometesterclubuk.

I absolutely love Rose Gold so the keepsake star shaped tin is just so pretty and a really lovely size.

The Gift set contains

▪︎Nivea Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Skin Mask, perfect for giving skin an intensive morning moisture boost.

▪︎Nivea Soft Moisturising cream 25ml. I love this cream! I use it for my face, hands and body so it’s a must for keeping in my handbag. It’s a lovely texture, rich and creamy but sinks in really well so is perfect for everyday use.

▪︎Nivea Original Care Lip Balm. This is brilliant for keeping my lips soft. I can suffer from dry lips during the winter months so always have this near to help keep them nourished.

