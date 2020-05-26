Jimmys Post

⭐️ EVERYONE’S A STAR AND DESERVES THE RIGHT TO TWINKLE – MARILYN MONROE.

gifted| How cute is this NIVEA Star Treats Gift set? It’s the perfect gift to treat yourself ready for the party season or for someone special now Christmas is on the way.

I received mine to review thanks to the lovely @hometesterclubuk.

I absolutely love Rose Gold so the keepsake star shaped tin is just so pretty and a really lovely size.

The Gift set contains
▪︎Nivea Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Skin Mask, perfect for giving skin an intensive morning moisture boost.
▪︎Nivea Soft Moisturising cream 25ml. I love this cream! I use it for my face, hands and body so it’s a must for keeping in my handbag. It’s a lovely texture, rich and creamy but sinks in really well so is perfect for everyday use.
▪︎Nivea Original Care Lip Balm. This is brilliant for keeping my lips soft. I can suffer from dry lips during the winter months so always have this near to help keep them nourished.
Hallo ihr süßen 🎀 𝓘𝓬𝓱 𝓱𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮 𝓲𝓱𝓻 𝓱𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓽 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓮𝓲𝓷 𝓽𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓼 𝓦𝓸𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮💜 Ich habe das allererste mal mir eine To Do Liste für das Wochenende

𝑺𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒌, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒛𝒛𝒚, 𝒔𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒙𝒚😎⁣ ⁣ 🖤Behold I bring to you the beautiful Beglow Tia in a luxurious black colour. @beglow_uk ⁣ ⁣ Okay,

💧Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream for Extra-Dry Skin💧 Happy #texturetuesday folks! I’ve got a drugstore fave today that always comes in clutch for me when I

Do you use BHA in your routine? Aka beta-hydroxy acid, it’s a chemical exfoliator that binds to the oil in the skin, unclogging pores and

