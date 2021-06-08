Everything Apple revealed at WWDC 2021

Apple’s 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference is finally here. During last year’s WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed Apple Watch sleep tracking, a revamped Messages app, and widgets. Here is what Apple revealed on Monday.

iPhone’s new operating system will bring Spatial Audio, voice isolation, Grid View, SharePlay, and Portrait Mode to FaceTime. You can also share FaceTime links with Windows and Android users, so they can join you on a web browser.

The new iOS also includes a Live Text feature, which lets users capture text from photos and mark it up on their iPhone. The Maps and Weather apps also got updated designs.

The upcoming iOS 15 update includes new features for AirPods users, including Find My support, which should be very useful for people who keep losing their AirPods. There will also be a new menu with the ability to adjust left-right sound balance and noise cancellation levels. Conversation Boost will amplify the voice of someone standing in front of you.

iPhone users will be able to upload their driver’s license into their Apple Wallet, potentially making physical wallets a thing of the past. But it’s not entirely clear if anyone would actually accept a scanned driver’s license over a physical copy, so don’t leave that wallet behind just yet. You’ll also be able to add car, house, and hotel keys to your wallet.

Image: Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.

Now, you’ll be able to choose from a host of Do Not Disturb statuses to make it easier to disconnect. You can get a summary of your notifications — based on what your iPhone deems your favorite apps — instead of receiving a flood of individual notifications.

There will also be a Focus option, which is similar to Do Not Disturb, but some notifications will come through, depending on what you’re doing (e.g. sleeping, working, etc.).

A new Memories feature lets users create videos with photos in their gallery using Apple Music. Users can also use the Spotlight search tool to find photos, contacts, and more.

This update brings new features to the iPad, including a home screen makeover with larger widgets; a mini menu at the top of the screen for easy access to multitasking tools; and updates to the notes app and Quick Note.

In watchOS 8, the Breathe app will become the Mindfulness app, which will include Breathe exercises and Reflect mindfulness prompts. The new watchOS 8 also made it easier to message directly from your watch.

Image: Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.

iCloud+ will include a feature called Hide My Email, which is intended to help users hide their real email address from online services. Another feature, Private Relay, is meant to hide your IP address.

Monterey, Apple’s new Mac operating system, allows users to connect multiple Apple devices wirelessly to create one large, connected screen. The new feature, dubbed Universal Control, will ideally help users to drag and drop files from their MacBook to their iPad quickly and easily.