Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner

Learn how to make the BEST everything bagel seasoning at home! This textural, nutty and flavorful topping is a dreamy addition to baked goods, toast, dips, soups and anywhere you crave a little crunch.  

Are you a bagel fan? I am! In fact, did you know I was once interviewed for a news story about the shocking way St. Louis people slice their bagels? It’s true! 

However, slicing a bagel is a story for another day. I’m here to talk about what goes on the bagel… the seasoning blend to end all seasoning blends. 

Do you hear the angels singing? It’s time for Everything Bagel Seasoning

A clear glass jar on a marble surface, filled with everything bagel seasoning.

Here’s Why You’ll Love this Everything Bagel Seasoning

I love making my own customized seasonings versus store bought blends. It saves me time, money, and I really appreciate knowing exactly what goes into my food! I’ve created a customized steak seasoning blend, homemade fajita seasoning and even a poultry seasoning that is a reader fave!

It’s so easy to customize a seasoning blend to your tastes, and Everything Bagel seasoning is a great example. The blend of garlic and onion, seeds and salt is subtle, mild and perfectly balanced. It’s a combination of nutty, crunchy, earthy flavors that you’re going to crave!

This seasoning blend can be used on so much more than bagels… indeed, it’s used on everything! I’m going to show you how! 

I like to give a lot of detail in my recipe posts to guide readers through any questions.

A white plate filled with piles of dried garlic, onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and salt.

Ingredients in Everything Bagel Seasoning

  • Coarse sea salt – for a perfectly balanced Everything Bagel seasoning blend. 
  • Black sesame seeds – still have their hulls so they have a slightly bitter flavor that is perfectly balanced in this seasoning blend.
  • White sesame seeds – did you know these are a touch sweeter than black sesame seeds? That’s probably why they are more commonly found in stores. 
  • Poppy seeds – an earthy, slightly sweet nutty crunch. 
  • Dried onion flakes – a savory and sweet element that is sharp and delicious.
  • Dried garlic flakes – not quite as strong and pungent as fresh or minced garlic. It adds the perfect balance and rounds out this spice mix well! 
A clear glass jar on a marble surface, filled with everything bagel seasoning.

How to Make Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix

  1. In a small bowl, combine all required seasonings. 
  2. Stir until well combined. 
  3. Store in a sealed jar or container.

Variations

  • Spice it up! Try adding a little red pepper flake.
  • Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) are another delicious addition to your everything bagel blend.
  • Feel free to toast your seasoning blend for an extra dash of warm and nutty vibes! Just throw the blend in a skillet on low-medium for up to five minutes if you choose.

Substitutions

  • Use all white sesame seeds instead of a mixture if you prefer, or if that’s what you have on hand. 
  • You can use any coarse salt instead of the sea salt – kosher salt would also work.
  • If using a traditional salt instead of coarse salt, I would cut the amount in half.
A clear glass jar on a marble surface, filled with everything bagel seasoning.

QUICK PRO TIP:

Buy fresh, quality spices for your seasoning blends. Although spices last a long time when stored properly, you’ll get the best flavor early in their shelf life.

A clear glass jar on a marble surface, filled with everything bagel seasoning.

Is Everything Bagel Seasoning Healthy?

Absolutely! If you’re watching your sodium intake, you might want to back up on the salt in this recipe a touch. 

However, this seasoning blend is gluten free and fits into so many healthy lifestyles – Keto, Whole 30 and more! Trader Joe’s version of this blend is popular with good reason – but it’s so much fun to make your own! 

A scattering of loose everything bagel seasoning on a marble surface.

Where to Use this Seasoning Blend

Let’s spread the joy! Everything Bagel Seasoning will take you so far beyond your morning bagel. Here’s a few ideas- I’d love to hear where you use this seasoning in your home! 

A white plate filled with piles of dried garlic, onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and salt.

How to Store Seasonings

This seasoning can be stored like any of your other spices. Use a clean sealable jar to store your mix and store in a cool dry and dark location. A cabinet or pantry works great! 

I get a lot of questions about these pretty glass jars with gold lids. While the four ounce jars in these images are currently sold out, this version is just as pretty! 

A clear glass jar on a marble surface, filled with everything bagel seasoning.

Check out some of my other incredibly simple spice blend recipes!

  • Allspice – Only three staple ingredients! 
  • Cinnamon Sugar – Our favorite topping for toast or waffles! 
  • Cajun Seasoning – Fresh and flavorful with a little kick! 
  • Taco Seasoning – Who knew it was so easy to make your own? 
  • Pumpkin Pie Spice – this works beautifully in baked goods, coffee, and more… in the fall or anytime!
  • Poultry Seasoning – this simple seasoning blend is perfectly neutral and allows your poultry dishes to shine regardless of side dishes, etc.

A clear glass jar on a marble surface, filled with everything bagel seasoning.

Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

Julie Blanner

Learn how to make the BEST everything bagel seasoning at home! This textural, nutty and flavorful topping is a dreamy addition to baked goods, toast, dips, soups and anywhere you crave a little crunch.  

Prep Time 5 mins

Cook Time 0 mins

Total Time 5 mins

Course Seasoning

Cuisine American

Servings 12

Calories 17 kcal

  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds white
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds black
  • 1 tablespoon onion dried, minced
  • 1 tablespoon garlic dried, minced
  • 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt coarse

Notes and Variations

  • Spice it up! Try adding a little red pepper flake.
  • Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) are another delicious addition.
  • Feel free to toast your seasoning blend for an extra dash of warm and nutty vibes! Just throw the blend in a skillet on low-medium for up to five minutes if you choose.

Substitutions

  • Use all white sesame seeds instead of a mixture if that’s your preference. 
  • Kosher salt or any coarse salt can replace the sea salt in this recipe.
  • If using a traditional salt instead of coarse salt, cut the amount in half.

Calories:17kcalCarbohydrates:1gProtein:1gFat:1gSaturated Fat:1gSodium:582mgPotassium:17mgFiber:1gSugar:1gVitamin C:1mgCalcium:36mgIron:1mg

Keywords everything bagel seasoning, how to make everything bagel seasoning

