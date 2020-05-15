Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend Recipe | Julie Blanner

Learn how to make the BEST everything bagel seasoning at home! This textural, nutty and flavorful topping is a dreamy addition to baked goods, toast, dips, soups and anywhere you crave a little crunch.

Are you a bagel fan? I am! In fact, did you know I was once interviewed for a news story about the shocking way St. Louis people slice their bagels? It’s true!

However, slicing a bagel is a story for another day. I’m here to talk about what goes on the bagel… the seasoning blend to end all seasoning blends.

Do you hear the angels singing? It’s time for Everything Bagel Seasoning!

Here’s Why You’ll Love this Everything Bagel Seasoning

I love making my own customized seasonings versus store bought blends. It saves me time, money, and I really appreciate knowing exactly what goes into my food! I’ve created a customized steak seasoning blend, homemade fajita seasoning and even a poultry seasoning that is a reader fave!

It’s so easy to customize a seasoning blend to your tastes, and Everything Bagel seasoning is a great example. The blend of garlic and onion, seeds and salt is subtle, mild and perfectly balanced. It’s a combination of nutty, crunchy, earthy flavors that you’re going to crave!

This seasoning blend can be used on so much more than bagels… indeed, it’s used on everything! I’m going to show you how!

I like to give a lot of detail in my recipe posts to guide readers through any questions. If you’re just here for the printable recipe, feel free to click “jump to recipe” right under the title of this post and you’ll head straight there!

Ingredients in Everything Bagel Seasoning

Coarse sea salt – for a perfectly balanced Everything Bagel seasoning blend.

– for a perfectly balanced Everything Bagel seasoning blend. Black sesame seeds – still have their hulls so they have a slightly bitter flavor that is perfectly balanced in this seasoning blend.

– still have their hulls so they have a slightly bitter flavor that is perfectly balanced in this seasoning blend. White sesame seeds – did you know these are a touch sweeter than black sesame seeds? That’s probably why they are more commonly found in stores.

– did you know these are a touch sweeter than black sesame seeds? That’s probably why they are more commonly found in stores. Poppy seeds – an earthy, slightly sweet nutty crunch.

– an earthy, slightly sweet nutty crunch. Dried onion flakes – a savory and sweet element that is sharp and delicious.

– a savory and sweet element that is sharp and delicious. Dried garlic flakes – not quite as strong and pungent as fresh or minced garlic. It adds the perfect balance and rounds out this spice mix well!

How to Make Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix

In a small bowl, combine all required seasonings. Stir until well combined. Store in a sealed jar or container.

Variations

Spice it up! Try adding a little red pepper flake.

Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) are another delicious addition to your everything bagel blend.

Feel free to toast your seasoning blend for an extra dash of warm and nutty vibes! Just throw the blend in a skillet on low-medium for up to five minutes if you choose.

Substitutions

Use all white sesame seeds instead of a mixture if you prefer, or if that’s what you have on hand.

You can use any coarse salt instead of the sea salt – kosher salt would also work.

If using a traditional salt instead of coarse salt, I would cut the amount in half.

QUICK PRO TIP: Buy fresh, quality spices for your seasoning blends. Although spices last a long time when stored properly, you’ll get the best flavor early in their shelf life.

Is Everything Bagel Seasoning Healthy?

Absolutely! If you’re watching your sodium intake, you might want to back up on the salt in this recipe a touch.

However, this seasoning blend is gluten free and fits into so many healthy lifestyles – Keto, Whole 30 and more! Trader Joe’s version of this blend is popular with good reason – but it’s so much fun to make your own!

Where to Use this Seasoning Blend

Let’s spread the joy! Everything Bagel Seasoning will take you so far beyond your morning bagel. Here’s a few ideas- I’d love to hear where you use this seasoning in your home!

How to Store Seasonings

This seasoning can be stored like any of your other spices. Use a clean sealable jar to store your mix and store in a cool dry and dark location. A cabinet or pantry works great!

I get a lot of questions about these pretty glass jars with gold lids. While the four ounce jars in these images are currently sold out, this version is just as pretty!

Check out some of my other incredibly simple spice blend recipes!

Allspice – Only three staple ingredients!

– Only three staple ingredients! Cinnamon Sugar – Our favorite topping for toast or waffles!

– Our favorite topping for toast or waffles! Cajun Seasoning – Fresh and flavorful with a little kick!

– Fresh and flavorful with a little kick! Taco Seasoning – Who knew it was so easy to make your own?

– Who knew it was so easy to make your own? Pumpkin Pie Spice – this works beautifully in baked goods, coffee, and more… in the fall or anytime!

– this works beautifully in baked goods, coffee, and more… in the fall or anytime! Poultry Seasoning – this simple seasoning blend is perfectly neutral and allows your poultry dishes to shine regardless of side dishes, etc.

Want more? Receive the best ideas directly to your inbox and connect on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest!

If you try this recipe, please come back to share using my 5 star rating in the comments below! Not only do I appreciate it, but I know readers do, too!