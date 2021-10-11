As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, that can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming, bringing with it new Christmas movies and TV shows to binge.

This year, Netflix’s Yuletide offerings begin in November with new romantic Christmas comedies like Love Hard, A Castle For Christmas, and Single All the Way. TV offerings include holiday specials from The Great British Baking Show and Blown Away. On the family front, two new specials from Aardman, Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, are sure to delight people of all ages. And of course, how could we forget the third installment in the Vanessa Hudges-led Princess Switch series: The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star?

To continue getting in a festive spirit, grab some cocoa, light a Yule log, and check out this list of everything Christmas-y coming to Netflix in 2021.

Top Pick: A Boy Called Christmas

If you’re hunting for a new Christmas classic for kids and adults alike, be sure to watch A Boy Called Christmas. Based on the book by Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas tells the story of a young boy named Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) who travels far into the snowy north in order to find his father. Accompanied by a reindeer named Blitzen and his loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds himself on a magical adventure.

With an all-star cast including Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, and Maggie Smith, A Boy Called Christmas promises to be a sweet retelling of Santa Claus’ origin story.

How to watch: A Boy Called Christmas is streaming on Netflix Nov. 24.

Movies

1000 Miles from Christmas (12/24)

A Boy Called Christmas (11/24)

A California Christmas: City Lights (12/16)

A Castle For Christmas (11/26)

A Naija Christmas (December TBD)

An Elf’s Story (11/1)

David and the Elves (12/6)

Elf’s Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (11/1)

Father Christmas Is Back (11/7)

Grumpy Christmas (12/22)

Love Hard (11/5)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (11/14)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (11/1)

Robin Robin (11/24)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (12/3)

Single All the Way (12/2)

Snowbound for Christmas (11/15)

The Claus Family (11/1)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (11/18)

TV

Blown Away: Christmas (11/19)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (11/30)

Christmas Flow (11/17)

Elves (11/28)

How to Ruin Christmas Season 2 (December TBD)

School of Chocolate (11/26)

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (12/14)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (11/23)