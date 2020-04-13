Everything ‘climate alarmists do’ gives a ‘competitive advantage to China’

Federal Liberal MP Craig Kelly says Australia cannot wreck its agriculture and aviation industries because of “some overseas international agreements that we’ve got which don’t apply to China whatsoever”.

Mr Kelly criticised Labor’s 45 per cent economy wide emissions reduction target which he argued would dramatically affect the productivity of both aviation and tourism, and agriculture.

Mr Kelly told Sky News host Peta Credlin Australia’s “sovereignty has to come first,” which includes the ability of major industries to be viable.

“Everything we’ve done, everything climate alarmists have done, has given a competitive advantage to China,” he said.

“We have seen a wealth transfer out of this country to the communist party of China”.

