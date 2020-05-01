Everything Coming To Amazon Prime TV In May 2020 | Grit Daily News

With so much competition among the streaming giants in recent months, consumers are seeing more and more content coming to the platforms. Now HBO Max is joining the ranks this month, meaning that other platforms like Amazon Prime TV are having to deliver big time in order to keep viewers entertained. From Rocketman, the biopic of Sir Elton John, to Dan Brown’s Inferno, here is a list of everything coming to Amazon Prime in May 2020.

May 1st

10 Fingers of Steel

A Cadaver Christmas

Assassination Tango

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

Who Saw Her Die?

Crooked Hearts

Escape From Alcatraz

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s

Fearless Young Boxer

Five Fingers of Steel

Friday The 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

Green Dragon Inn

House Of D

Torso

I Hate Tom Petty

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth

Inferno

Night Train Murders

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye

The Blood Spattered Bride

Lakeboat

Daughters of Darkness

Pathology

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

Some Kind Of Hero

Sprung

The Final Countdown

The Whistle Blower

Upload

Walking Tall

May 7th

The Hustle

May 8th

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

The Goldfinch

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

May 10th

Jack and Jill

May 15th

Seberg

The Last Narc

May 19th

Like Crazy

Trial By Fire

May 22nd

Homecoming: Season 2

Rocketman

May 23rd

Come to Daddy

May 25th

The Tracker

May 29th

The Vast of Night