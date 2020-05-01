Everything Coming To Amazon Prime TV In May 2020 | Grit Daily News

Posted on by



With so much competition among the streaming giants in recent months, consumers are seeing more and more content coming to the platforms. Now HBO Max is joining the ranks this month, meaning that other platforms like Amazon Prime TV are having to deliver big time in order to keep viewers entertained. From Rocketman, the biopic of Sir Elton John, to Dan Brown’s Inferno, here is a list of everything coming to Amazon Prime in May 2020.

May 1st

10 Fingers of Steel 
A Cadaver Christmas 
Assassination Tango 
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu 
Who Saw Her Die? 
Crooked Hearts 
Escape From Alcatraz 
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s 
Fearless Young Boxer 
Five Fingers of Steel 
Friday The 13th Part III 
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter 
Gloria
Green Dragon Inn 
House Of D
Torso 
I Hate Tom Petty 
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth 
Inferno 
Night Train Murders 
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye
The Blood Spattered Bride 
Lakeboat 
Daughters of Darkness 
Pathology 
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown 
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge 
Some Kind Of Hero 
Sprung 
The Final Countdown 
The Whistle Blower
Upload 
Walking Tall

May 7th

The Hustle

May 8th

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
The Goldfinch
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

May 10th

Jack and Jill

May 15th

Seberg
The Last Narc

May 19th

Like Crazy 
Trial By Fire

May 22nd

Homecoming: Season 2
Rocketman

May 23rd

Come to Daddy

May 25th

The Tracker

May 29th

The Vast of Night





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool