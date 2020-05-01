Everything Coming To Amazon Prime TV In May 2020 | Grit Daily News
With so much competition among the streaming giants in recent months, consumers are seeing more and more content coming to the platforms. Now HBO Max is joining the ranks this month, meaning that other platforms like Amazon Prime TV are having to deliver big time in order to keep viewers entertained. From Rocketman, the biopic of Sir Elton John, to Dan Brown’s Inferno, here is a list of everything coming to Amazon Prime in May 2020.
May 1st
10 Fingers of Steel
A Cadaver Christmas
Assassination Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Who Saw Her Die?
Crooked Hearts
Escape From Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s
Fearless Young Boxer
Five Fingers of Steel
Friday The 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Green Dragon Inn
House Of D
Torso
I Hate Tom Petty
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Night Train Murders
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye
The Blood Spattered Bride
Lakeboat
Daughters of Darkness
Pathology
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
Some Kind Of Hero
Sprung
The Final Countdown
The Whistle Blower
Upload
Walking Tall
May 7th
The Hustle
May 8th
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
The Goldfinch
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
May 10th
Jack and Jill
May 15th
Seberg
The Last Narc
May 19th
Like Crazy
Trial By Fire
May 22nd
Homecoming: Season 2
Rocketman
May 23rd
Come to Daddy
May 25th
The Tracker
May 29th
The Vast of Night