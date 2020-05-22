Everything We Know About The Block 2020 – realestate.com.au

After a brief shutdown, Nine’s reality series, The Block, is back filming. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 16, set to hit TV screens later this year.

This year might be the biggest – and most difficult – series of The Block yet. And not for the reasons you might think.

The advent of Coronavirus meant Nine’s popular Logie Award-winning reality television series was forced to temporarily cease production as contestants returned to their homes across Australia.

But you can’t keep a good Blockhead down. In May, production resumed, with all five teams returning to the prestigious Bayside suburb of Brighton to continue renovating five period homes, which had been crammed onto the $15 million site late last year.

As Scott Cam admits, it’s been a heck of a rollercoaster – and no episodes have even gone to air yet!

“Last year I said it was the biggest Block ever, we were going to tone it down, which we did,” he recently told A Current Affair. “But of course then COVID-19 turns up and now it is probably the most challenging Block we have ever done.”

Read on for everything we know so far:

Where is The Block 2020 being filmed?

Season 16 of The Block is currently filming in the Melbourne Bayside suburb of Brighton – at 360 New Street, to be exact. Producers bought the land, which runs parallel to Port Phillip Bay, in April last year for a whopping $15 million.

The area is one of Melbourne’s most prestigious – the medium house price is $2.62million (last updated April 28, 2020) – but in this current economic climate it’s hard to know what prices the renovated properties will eventually fetch.

Is The Block 2020 houses or apartments?

After last year’s tricky build, producers reportedly chose to get ‘back to basics’ this time around. Similar to 2017’s successful Elsternwick season – which saw comedian Dave Hughes pick up Josh and Elyse’s winning home for $3.067million – producers relocated five existing homes, this time all from different eras, dating from the 1930s to the 1960s.

Each couple is tasked with bringing them back into the 21st century, renovating them with a nod to their heritage past upfront. Plans for the builds – which can be viewed here – show each house will sport a second story, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a huge new living area and sizable outdoor space. It also looks as though House Five may have a pool.

Who are the contestants in The Block 2020?

This is the million dollar question. While nothing has been officially announced by Nine, The Blockinator Blog (an excellent fan site dedicated to The Block) has let slip the contestants are likely to be:

Tash and Harry from Melbourne

Sarah and George from New South Wales

Jade and Daiel from South Australia

Jimmy and Tamara from Queensland

Jasmin and Luke from Western Australia

Are there any major changes to The Block 2020 format?

There are a number of changes this year, some by design, some by necessity, thanks to COVID-19, which temporarily halted production back in late March. The crisis forced the show to radically alter some of its practices to abide by strict social distancing recommendations.

Perhaps the biggest visible difference this year is the location of Scotty’s HQ – it’s moved from its old home at The Palais Theatre in St Kilda to Middle Brighton Baths. The venue made the announcement on its official Instagram page:

“The Baths Cafe & Restaurant is the HQ for the new series of “The Block”. Established in 1881, community is what we are about, and it’s great to see @theblock recognise the significant venue too. It’s wonderful having some positive energy return to the Baths and hopefully the entire venue will be back open soon,” they wrote.

When did The Block 2020 stop filming because of Coronavirus?

In an unprecedented move, production for Season 16 of The Block was placed on hold on March 25.

“We have made this decision to stop production of the show so that our contestants can get home to their families and be there while the country flattens this curve,” Executive Producer Julian Cress said at the time. “The moment we are on the other side of that we will get up and running as quickly as possible.

“I think the trigger was while we wanted to just continue on, we saw whole countries going into immediate lockdown, where their citizens were given little to no notice.

“Because of the geographical issues with our contestants being from all around the country, and because of flights shutting down domestically, that felt like the last window to get them all back where they need to be.”

Because construction was deemed an “essential activity” during the lockdown, planned work on the five buildings’ extensions was able to continue, though contestants weren’t able to work on individual rooms.

Is The Block 2020 back filming after lockdown?

It is! Filming for the 2020 season began again in earnest on May 4, after it was put on hold 40 days earlier. The Block had completed five weeks of production before it shut, and currently has six full weeks remaining to complete.

A number of measures have been put in place to ensure production adheres to strict laws pertaining to social distancing and the safe operation of the site.

“The effects of COVID-19 have changed the way we all live and go about our lives,” The Block’s executive producer, Julian Cress, tells realestate.com.au.

“The Block has implemented new standards across the entire production to ensure government guidelines, including social distancing, are followed and additional safety precautions are taken wherever possible.

“With the recommencement of filming, The Block has also introduced increased health monitoring, changes to the way contestants select and purchase materials and safeguards that compartmentalise production.”

What are the new rules for The Block?

All Blockheads and crew have to have a flu shot, and everyone visiting the site has their temperatures checked daily, every morning through a specially-erected ‘bubble.’

“It’s basically a bubble that everybody attending our site is going to come through, so they can be temperature checked by a nurse, and miked up with sanitised microphones by sound recordists wearing visors,” Cress told The Sydney Morning Herald.

All teams and their trades have also been briefed on new site rules and the importance of following government guidelines.

To make sure strict social distancing guidelines are adhered to, signs have also been placed on every room detailing how many people are allowed in at any one time, based on square meterage.

Contestants also have to do their shopping online, or by ‘appointment-only’ at retailers – Melbourne milliner Chantelle Ford, who won The Block with her then-partner Steve back in 2014, has reportedly made personal protection equipment for each of the teams, via her ‘Masks4Mates’ initiative (for every mask bought, she donates one to charity).

Contestants have also been given a tablet with video conferencing features to help facilitate the changes.

When will The Block 2020 air?

There’s been no official word from the network yet, though they did tell realestate.com.au: “The 16th season of The Block will air later this year on Nine.”