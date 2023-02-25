Evident Partners With exocad to Offer Seamless CAD Design Outsourcing

Using exocad™ software, dental businesses can now access high-quality CAD designs from Evident via exocad dentalshare, saving time and enabling the creation of custom dental prosthetics and devices. Trust Evident and exocad to revolutionize your digital dentist.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Evident, one of the world’s leading dental CAD design centers, offering digital dentistry products and services to dental businesses, has partnered with exocad GmbH – an Align Technology Inc. company, and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. Through this strategic partnership, dental businesses using exocad™ software will be able to seamlessly outsource their CAD designs to Evident within the exocad environment, in just a few clicks. This will allow them to save time while still being able to access the high-quality CAD designs, they need to create custom dental prosthetics and devices.

“We design thousands of cases every day and understand that although the design is important, it is all about the workflow. Because we work with tens of thousands of customers around the world, we know how to provide the right support, so our clients can focus on scaling their business.” – Chloe Gordon, COO of Evident.

“We’re responding to our lab customers’ requests for more support to handle overflow cases and new ways to grow their businesses,” said Novica Savic, CCO and general manager at exocad.” Evident’s scale and expertise make them the perfect launch partner for this new service.

This strategic partnership will help exocad customers scale their business, by offering an integrated design service to tackle design bottlenecks and grow their product offerings. With this seamless integration, exocad customers can manage overflows easily.

For more information about the partnership between Evident and exocad, please visit this page.

