Ex-Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud confirms club’s interest in PSG superstar Neymar

Former Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud has confirmed the club’s interest in re-signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Rousaud, who was among the six directors to hand in their resignations from the board last week, revealed that a potential chase for the Brazilian forward would be ‘complex’ but remains a possibility.

Neymar is reportedly desperate to seal a return to the Nou Camp – but any summer pursuit may be complicated due to the off-field turmoil which had thrown the club into crisis.

Emili Rousaud confirmed Barcelona’s interest in re-signing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar

Barcelona confirmed they would seek legal action against Rousaud, who claimed that someone from the club had been stealing money. The LaLiga giants refuted his allegation.

And the 53-year-old believes that Barcelona may rekindle their interest in snapping up Neymar when the transfer window re-opens.

He told L’Equipe: ‘A return for Neymar is possible. The coronavirus is going to cause a deflation of the market and most of the clubs are going to have financial difficulties.

‘Barcelona wish in effect to guarantee the return of Neymar. It will be necessary to analyse if this operation fits within the finances of the club but the interest is real, even if it is complex.

The former Santos prodigy had opted to depart the Nou Camp for the French capital in 2017

Rousaud (back row, left), along with five other officials, resigned from the board last week

‘There are three parties involved: Barcelona, ​​PSG and the player. IF all three seek an agreement, they will find the solution: A fractional payment, for example. Everything will depend on the good will of each one and, especially, on Neymar’s demands.’

The former Santos prodigy opted to depart the Nou Camp for the French capital in the summer of 2017 for a world record £198million fee.

But speculation continues to persist that the PSG talisman may seek a move away from the club, with Real Madrid also touted to move for the talented 28-year-old.

Neymar has struggled with dogged injuries in Ligue 1, however, having been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 top flight clashes since the transfer.

And amid the chaos at board level, Barcelona also face the possibility of being rocked financially due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rousaud also believes that Lionel Messi will pen a new deal despite financial chaos at the club

According to ESPN, just a handful of stars will be spared from potentially being included in exchange deals – and these include Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong.

Rousaud even believes that skipper Messi will pen a new deal in Catalonia despite sensationally being linked with a move away.

He told ESPN Deportes: ‘I think Messi and Barcelona will reach an agreement over a renewal.

‘To reach an agreement, the two parties must make some kind of concession, but I would be very surprised if this beautiful story did not continue for longer.’