Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee Adopts Two Families For A Month During The Pandemic

The global pandemic along with a health crisis has also caused an economic slowdown and financial crisis. Many who are daily wage workers are struggling to make ends meet or even have food to eat in such difficult times. But many from the film and Television industry are helping out such people in need and it’s truly heartening to know this. The latest celebrity that’s been doing some good is former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The actress adopted two families for a month to provide for them during these tough times.

Many fans shared screenshots of Devoleena’s contribution on Twitter and thanked her for her generosity.

Take a look:

Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries …

This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans

God bless you ❤️🙌 @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/CdhQ8Ffl9v — Veera kunapareddy🦋 (@veerakunaparedy) April 14, 2020

Can’t express how much we owe to u @Devoleena_23& @veerakunaparedy

Yesterday my brother’s wife was admitted in hospital for delivery at that time she needed O- ve blood group.blood wasn’t available in hospital. It’s Quite impossible to get that because of during lock down (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yclQaoEZaA — Ramya123 (@Ramya_Devoleena) April 5, 2020

Earlier this month, Devoleena had also assisted a pregnant lady in need of a rare blood group. The sister-in-law of the lady took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the actress by saying if it wasn’t for her it would’ve been extremely difficult for them to procure blood amidst this lockdown, especially a rare one.

We laud Devoleena to being so generous during such times. Many others from the Television world are also stepping up to help in terms of donations. Kapil Sharma donated 50 lakhs to the PM Cares fund, while Arjun Bijlani donated 5 lakhs to the same also donating a sum of money to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund. Maniesh Paul also donated around 20 lakhs to the PM Cares fund.