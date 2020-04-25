Ex-Bush Aide Predicts How Trump’s Coronavirus Response Will End Very Badly For GOP

David Frum, a former speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, thinks President Donald Trump and the GOP will suffer dire political consequences because of his administration’s slow, sloppy and widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Frum, who is now a senior editor at The Atlantic, predicted on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” that Trump is headed for a “historic political defeat” in the 2020 election.

He further warned that the Trump White House’s botched response to the public health crisis, which for weeks saw the president downplaying the threat of the contagion, in lockstep with multiple GOP lawmakers, would “likely take the Republican Senate down with him.”

The death toll in the U.S. ― now the epicenter of the virus ― currently stands at around 52,000.

Frum called on the scientists and public health officials on the White House coronavirus task force to do more to stop Trump “from doing harm” by spreading falsehoods and misinformation during the daily updates.

The president frequently uses his time at the lectern to attack journalists who report critically on his administration, or question his statements about the outbreak.

Frum also named what he believed will become “one of the most notorious moments” of Trump’s presidency. Namely, when Trump on Thursday pondered injecting disinfectant as a way to combat the coronavirus. He later walked back his comments, however, claiming he was being sarcastic — although many people did not buy the defense.

Check out the segment above.