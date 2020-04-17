Excitel offers ‘Work from Home’ broadband plans for the second phase of lockdown

Broadband company Excitel on Friday announced the extension of its ongoing ‘Work From Home’ broadband plans for the second phase of the nationwide lockdown that ends on May 3.

The company had announced this plan last month owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The plans are meant to assist users with connectivity requirements as more people are mandated to stay at home.

Excitel has extended its Fiber 6+3 (Buy for six months and get three months free) plan, which offers 300 Mbps speed for nine months at ₹4,237 + taxes. In addition to this, the internet service provider is offering a plan for ‘budget-oriented’ users under ‘Excitel Fiber Bonanza Plan’. Under this plan, users can browse at the speed of 100 Mbps for nine months at ₹3,643 + taxes. Excitel is also offering its entry budget plan at ₹471/month along with taxes. The data speed provided to users for this plan is 50Mbps.

The company is offering multiple RT and Fiber plans under the 6+3 validity offer. The 6+3 RT plan offers 100Mbps of data per month at the monthly rate of ₹405. Its 100mbps fibre plan costs ₹405 a month while the 6+3 plan is offering 300 Mbps data speed costs ₹471. Excitel’s 3+1 Fier validity plan offering data speed of 300 Mbps will cost ₹635 per month. ]

“The new roll-out also comes into play with an effort to reach out to potential customers in otherwise underserved areas in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets,” the company said in an official statement.