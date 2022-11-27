Excitements as MainOne Renovates School for Lagos Host Community – TechEconomy Nigeria



West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center solutions provider MainOne, an Equinix Company, has undertaken important improvement and renovation work at Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, Eti Osa, Lagos, as this year’s recipient of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility program.

The school, which is a government owned secondary school close to the Lekki Data Centre and cable landing station in Lagos, serves several communities (Okunmopo, Eti Osa, Lafiaku, Ogombo, Resettlement, Ibeju Lekki, Owonikoko, etc.), and is the only senior high school within those communities, with 620 students currently enrolled.

MainOne’s support for the Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School once again demonstrates its unwavering commitment to its host communities by equipping schools for improved educational effectiveness under the umbrella of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility program. In addition, Equinix’s own Community Impact program added its backing to support the reconstruction and refurbishment of the school.

To improve the learning environment at the Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, MainOne provided desks and chairs for students, renovated the library, painted 16 classrooms, and improved the computer room capabilities by adding desktop computers, providing internet connectivity, and putting in an inverter for backup power.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Tinuola Ipadeola, Head, Corporate Services stated that “we take on this responsibility every year because we believe in the power of education. In this fast-paced digital age, every student must be equipped with the right tools and exposure to succeed. We are happy to have this opportunity to give back to our society together with the Equinix Foundation and will continue to nurture the potentials of the students and improve the way they learn in school, one community at a time”.









