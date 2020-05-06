Exclusive: Live Q&A with Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is joining news.com.au live tonight to answer your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

From 7pm AEST, Mr Morrison and political editor Samantha Maiden will discuss schools, teachers, the government’s contact tracing app and more.

You can watch it live at the top of this page, or on Facebook, and we will cover all the Prime Minister’s answers below.

