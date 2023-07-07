EXEO GLOBAL OFFICIALLY OPENS THE PULSE, ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN SINGAPORE

The Pulse will house over 350 employees in Singapore from 8 key subsidiaries

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EXEO Global Pte Ltd (“EXEO Global”) has officially opened its new global headquarters, The Pulse, at 8 Aljunied Avenue 3, a 5-minute walk from Paya Lebar MRT. The company, established in November 2018 in Singapore, is the international business arm of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed EXEO Group, Inc., facilitating the operational and strategic management of overseas subsidiaries outside of Japan.

The official opening, held on 6th July 2023, was graced by Guest-of-Honour, Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth as well as His Excellency, Hiroshi Ishikawa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Singapore. Mr Tetsuya Funbashi, President and CEO of EXEO Group Inc was also present to grace the official opening ceremony.

The new building named The Pulse, houses EXEO Global’s subsidiaries in the ICT infrastructure and technology space, namely Aeqon, Ascent Solutions, DeClout, DeClout Ventures, dhost, GUUD, Procurri and Telistar Solutions. To create a home away from home for its 350 employees working from The Pulse, the building incorporates lots of open spaces, greenery, formal and casual meeting spaces as well as comfortable, ergonomic seats that care for employees’ wellbeing, as well as encourages innovation and collaboration.

The unique building space features an open-air central courtyard right in the centre of the building that can be viewed from the 4th to 6th floors. Besides the central courtyard, there is also a rooftop garden and bar area that provides relaxation time for employees and a space where they can effectively host their guests.

The bonsai garden on Level 5, that can also be viewed from Level 6, features bonsai trees that have been specially handpicked and shipped to Singapore, reflecting the company’s heritage.

Mr Fumitoshi Imaizumi, Chief Executive Officer of EXEO Global, shared, “We chose to build The Pulse in Singapore, as it is strategically located, known for its business-friendly practices, political stability and cultural diversity. The nation has also been able to attract top talent from around the region, and having invested in businesses here in Singapore, I personally find the startup environment extremely vibrant and solutions available highly innovative. The building of The Pulse also reflects our commitment to our stakeholders that we are here to stay and want to continue to develop the business here to add value to our clients, partners and shareholders.”

The Pulse was built to bring together people from different backgrounds and with different strengths, so they can connect more closely and find opportunities to collaborate. The company has invested more than SGD500 million in developing and acquiring the businesses within the EXEO Global group to-date and with more than 2,500 employees employed around the world, and 1,000 of them based in Singapore.

With its new building, EXEO Global hopes to build a strong collaborative work culture as it continues to expand its presence across the world. The company is aggressively building its business through continued hiring of talent in Singapore, investment into the technology sector as well as exploring potential acquisitions within Singapore and around the region.

About EXEO Global Pte Ltd

EXEO Global Pte Ltd is international business arm of Tokyo Stock Exchange listed EXEO Group, Inc, facilitating the operational and strategic management of overseas subsidiaries for the Group outside of Japan. Its new building, The Pulse, is strategically located in Singapore, and is designed to be an innovation hub, drawing on expertise from its various subsidiaries and partners, to develop novel technology solutions for its clients and partners.

The company’s primary business is in Managed IT services and the company currently has subsidiaries in the space of M&E engineering services, ICT infrastructure and supply chain technologies that have operations globally. EXEO Global also continually invests in new businesses and technologies that complement the offerings of the Group’s companies.

For more information, please visit www.exeo-global.com

