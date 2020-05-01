Exercise in the Chaos – Lifestyle Media

Linzi Martinez

Personal Trainer/Nutritional Therapist

Host/Executive Producer of the award winning HHS Makeover TV Series

As unfortunate as the past few months have been for us all, there’s always a silver lining amongst the chaos we experience. For many of us, this may be the first time we have ever been able to slow down enough to really take care of ourselves and actually exercise! This may in fact, be the first time for many to even ever start! During stressful times like these, exercise is key as it raises your serotonin levels (your happy hormone), increases your immunity, decreases your appetite, keeps you lean and gives you exuberant energy levels!

This is a unique opportunity to really take care of yourself, so we emerge stronger, better, and feeling fantastic!

Yet there’s this one issue, the dilemma… “Your Gym may not be open for fitness yet”. However, there is a solution, and it may be better than the gym for most! At home body weight training! This type of training can even be more effective than any weights or any machines! When training with your own bodyweight you tend to lift more weight than you would with free weights and even better, this type of training always utilizes more than one muscle group at a time meaning that you get a much more effective and intense workout requiring less time! Exercises like squats, lunge walks, triceps dips on a chair, pushups and abdominal crunches, are excellent! If you can, go for a speed walk, a jog or a bike ride daily! We are blessed to be living here in beautiful Florida – now you have to opportunity to enjoy! Be sure to go at a time that is not too hot and remember your water!

Good luck! And remember if you love yourself, you will love your life!

With so much love for you all, Linzi Martinez, PT, NT