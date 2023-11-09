Exiger Named to 2023 ProcureTech100

AI supply chain company honored for the second year in a row on innovative procurement software list

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Exiger , the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today that it has been named to the 2023 ProcureTech100 and recognized as a risk management pioneer. The annual list spotlights the most innovative and customer-centric leaders in digital procurement technology, data and analytics solutions.

Exiger’s award-winning supply chain and third party risk management solutions were selected by ProcureTech, in association with global management consultancy Kearney, from more than 5,000 digital procurement solutions by a panel of over 70 procurement leaders, technology experts and B2B investors.

“The ProcureTech100 will help the procurement industry to identify the latest and greatest technology, data and analytics solutions that will transform the procurement function, create short-term benefits, and enable long-term value in the supply chain,” said Dr. Elouise Epstein, Partner, Kearney.

“We’re honored to be named to the ProcureTech100 for the second year in a row. At Exiger, everything we do is driven by our mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed,” said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. “Procurement professionals are at the frontlines of that mission. Their decisions have the power to affect positive change in our economies, societies and environment, and we’re committed to empowering them with the insights they need to live up to their important remit.”

In the past year, Exiger has made significant investments to expand its capabilities with strategic acquisitions and the launch of 1Exiger , a new supply chain platform and UX designed to make supply chain insights simple, intuitive and accessible. In October, Exiger was also named one of Fast Company’s Brands That Matter .

The complete 2023 ProcureTech 100 list is available at https://www.procuretech.ai/procuretech100 .

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger’s mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer for Exiger

1.914.393.0398

kgurfein@exiger.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exiger-named-to-2023-procuretech100-301984044.html

SOURCE Exiger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

