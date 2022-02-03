Expanding broadband company makes another strategic acquisition

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ – FlexNetworks is pleased to announce the acquisition of Redbird Communications Inc.

FlexNetworks makes strategic acquisition to bring high-speed fibre to underserved towns, hamlets and First Nations

“We’re very excited about our partnership with Redbird,” says John Macdonald, CEO of FlexNetworks. “It continues our mission to bring high-speed fibre-optic service to underserved towns, hamlets and First Nations reserves across the province, the Prairies and Canada.”

Founded in 2008, Redbird has made a large contribution to providing fibre in rural communities across Saskatchewan. Hundreds of business and residential users rely on Redbird’s network to work, live, play and learn.

“We chose to combine with FlexNetworks because I believe their management team has the knowledge and expertise, as well as the foresight to deliver a scalable long-term solution for the Internet services that the residents of Saskatchewan deserve,” said Robin Seaborn, one of Redbird’s original founders. “I have been working for almost two decades on getting services equivalent to what is available in Saskatoon to rural areas, and I am excited to have found a partner who shares that vision.”

According to the CRTC, only 43.2, 1.7 and 0 per cent of small, rural communities and First Nations reserves have access to broadband in Saskatchewan, well below the national average.

“There’s exponential growth potential in Saskatchewan,” says Jacques Taillefer, Executive Vice President at FlexNetworks.

While community spirit is alive and well, many small towns are struggling to grow or attract and retain their populations, businesses and industries.

Remote and sparse populations can create investment challenges, but a collaborative model is needed to address the current infrastructure deficit to enable economic growth and ensure the well-being of rural communities.

“At both FlexNetworks and Redbird, our belief or ‘abundance philosophy’ is that everyone should have access to broadband speeds and not be disadvantaged simply by geography,” says Macdonald.

According to Taillefer, the reaction to the Redbird acquisition from communities outside of their current network has been “How soon can you get to my place?”

About FlexNetworks

BH Telecom Corp., doing business as FlexNetworks, owns, manages and operates an extensive fibre-optic infrastructure throughout Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. By the end of 2022 FlexNetworks will have invested over $100 million and built more than 1,500 km of fibre-optic cable to connect 106 underserved communities across Saskatchewan.

Source: CRTC, Communications Monitoring Report 2019 https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/publications/reports/policymonitoring/2019/cmr9.htm#a3.1

