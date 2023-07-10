Experience Ultimate Simplicity with Sudio A1 Earbuds: The Perfect Companion for a Busy Lifestyle

HONG KONG, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In today’s fast-paced world, simplicity is key. Introducing the no-fuss Sudio A1 earbuds, smooth to the touch and effortless to wear. With an understated design, these earbuds provide just enough character. Offering an even sound with a deep base and clear mid and high-frequency sounds, the Sudio A1 are perfect for those who like to listen to music and shows in quieter environments. Available in six colorways, including Snow White, Candy Pink, Sienna Red, Purple Rain, Misty Blue, and Midnight Black, the Sudio A1 earbuds are the epitome of simplicity. Available now at SRP $299.

Key Feature

Smooth Operator – With a petite case weighing less than 40 g, the Sudio A1 buds are an all-in-one listening companion that keeps the playlists playing on heavy rotation.

Product Information

Weight: 35.8 g

Play Time: 6.5 h play time

Charging Type: USB-C

Microphone: 1 per side- 2 in total

Water Protection Level: IPX4

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Range: 10 m

Driver Size: 13 mm

Driver type: Dynamic

Buttons: Touch panel

Retail Price: HK$ 299

Available at: LOG-ON / TechLife by Fortress / CSL / Apita / Yoho

Manufacturer’s Warranty: 1 year

About Sudio

Sudio is the sound companion you can lean on. Since starting in Stockholm in 2012, we’ve been injecting heart-pounding sound and moving melodies into everyday routines, we stay on top of the new technologies to bring you high-quality input on our products. When you choose Sudio’s products, you’re getting audio companions that fit effortlessly into your day and are made to last.

Like you, we’re mindful of impact on the world and trying to do better. From removing plastic from our packaging to incorporating apple leather in our products, we make conscious design decisions.

Our purpose is to make sound come to life.

About Street Value

Street Value Limited is a creative marketing and distribution company with an exclusive portfolio of fashion, consumer electronics and lifestyle brands in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. We partner with well-known consumer electronic brands such as Marshall, Sudio, Adidas, Lexon, Mophie, Urbanears and more.

To learn more, please visit: www.streetvalue.asia ,or follow us on Facebook and Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/experience-ultimate-simplicity-with-sudio-a1-earbuds-the-perfect-companion-for-a-busy-lifestyle-301872591.html

SOURCE Street Value

