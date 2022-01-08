Expert Opinion: As The Great Resignation Looms, Companies Should Look to Digital Marketing Agencies to Fill the Void in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — By the end of 2020, LinkedIn ranked “digital marketing specialist” as one of the most in-demand jobs for 2021. This is unsurprising considering the lockdown-led migration propelled digital professionals to look for alternatives including remote work, flexible hours, higher pay, and a healthier life-work balance in the workplace. With a record of 4.4 million Americans leaving their jobs in September 2021, the number of Americans quitting has now exceeded pre-pandemic highs for six straight months in a phenomenon that has come to be known as “the Great Resignation.” As recently as December 13, on the video-sharing APP Tik Tok the hashtag #quitmyjob had 194.7 million views on the video-sharing app, and #iquitmyjob had 41 million. 40 percent of survey respondents said they left due to burnout. While this leaves larger societal questions in place, Tack Media, a digital marketing firm in Los Angeles, recommends organizations rethink their hiring process.

“There’s a new blended approach to leveraging agencies that don’t act like service providers, but instead a true extension of one’s marketing team. Over 70% of CEOs think the Great Resignation will affect their business over the next twelve months. It’s important that there are redundancies in place for companies to do business as usual in the digital marketing space. For organizations that heavily depend on day-to-day team members, SEM management, and other digital professionals, it is crucial for them to have a backup for their roles; this has been a top request in the past 2 years. Companies are concerned they will lose revenue, momentum, or strategic direction if a single team member was to leave, which could be crucial to their day-to-day activities,” says Kevin Tash of Tack Media. “Organizations should also consider that outside agencies provide stability and redundancy for a lower cost than a single full-time employee.”

Tack Media has also been innovating new ways to support, sustain, and amplify many large and small organizations while the market redefines itself. “While many digital agencies are either focused on a niche or a few of their strengths, our strength is diversification without loss of quality,” says Tash. “With stand-out specialties including; Google Ads, SEM Services, Shopify Management, and social media marketing, it’s important that there is minimal intermittency in performance, reporting, analytics, and optimization. That is why Tack Media has a new blended approach that defines what it means to be an extension of one’s marketing team. This means that companies can spend less time on managing the delicate balance of having a marketing team, and more time on scaling their business.”

Tash adds that agencies also offer a wide array of experience and skills, and the responsiveness organizational leaders need in today’s world. “An agency can work with an in-house team or in place of one. Instead of an employee who may quit or need days off, you have access to multiple professionals who already work as a cohesive team and provide diverse viewpoints about your project.”

“Within the past 5 years, we have been perfecting the art of blending our teams with our client’s teams. Many agencies are either focused on a niche or a few of their skillsets while our strength is our diversification of skillsets and having a truly integrated marketing team without overlap or loss of quality,” says Paulina K, senior account manager at Tack Media. “With customer service at the top of this list, and never a ‘that’s not my job’ attitude, Tack is really changing the game throughout the US & Canada, with their team catering to online availability around the clock and in different time zones, 5 minute response times, their no-nickel and dime philosophy, and their stance on ‘a happy workplace is a creative one.'”

“Working with an agency, you can cover more ground with a multi-faceted digital team for the cost of one senior-level marketing person. It’s quite costly and difficult to hire and train an in-house digital marketing team of even five people right now, with a median salary range from $94,956 to $130,934 per marketing person, according to salary.com. Alternatively, you can work with an agency like Tack Media for a fraction of the cost. We’ll provide a well-oiled team that offers superior results at a much lower cost than building your own in-house team. This also eliminates the need to worry about a lengthy and potentially unsuccessful hiring process, including retention, training, and time lost,” adds Elena Smith, brand manager at Tack Media.

Tash says that, “these underlying issues in workplaces that seem to be the core behind this exodus can always be improved with all organizations and a team focused perspective can be refreshing and productive.” Tack has been innovating theirs for over 5 years, called the ‘iamTack Promise‘ comprised of these foundation philosophies:



Good Communication: No single person in the marketing team is an island. In order to get results, good communication is crucial; everyone needs to learn from each other and work together to achieve the established goals.

Clear, Concise Roles, Tasks, and Goals: In order to avoid overlap, everyone understands their role within the marketing team (internal and external), the kind of workflows involved in making processes efficient, what their tasks are (including what they are and are not authorized to do), and knows what the goals are.

Respect: It goes without saying that respect is the foundation of productivity. Toxic environments will not provide the best quality of work. Respect is vital in order to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

Corporate Empathy: In order for the team as a whole to function properly, it’s important to understand that there is a person behind the role. Empathy helps clear the air, and allows people to understand others’ perspectives.

Tack Media has a wide range of capabilities, supporting emerging medium, and enterprise businesses. To learn more about Tack Media, visit Tackmedia.com.

