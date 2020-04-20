Expert warns Japan’s healthcare system is ‘on the verge of collapse’ because of coronavirus

A Japanese expert who criticised the country’s response to the coronavirus warned the healthcare system is ‘on the verge of collapse’ and that the Olympics may not be able to go ahead even in 2021.

‘The system is on the verge of collapse in many places in Japan,’ said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.

There have been 171 deaths recorded so far in Japan and 10,751 cases, with the country under a month-long state of emergency, initially covering seven regions but now in place nationwide.

But Mr Iwata said his country’s failure to change strategy as the outbreak intensified was down to the fact that ‘we are very poor at even thinking of plan B.’

Japan’s strategy of limited testing and intensive contact-tracing had worked well in the initial phase of the local outbreak, when numbers were small.

‘We needed to prepare for once the situation changes, once the cluster-chasing became not effective and we needed to change strategy immediately,’ he said.

‘But traditionally speaking, and historically speaking, Japan is not very good at changing strategy,’ he added.

‘We are very poor at even thinking of plan B because thinking of plan B is a sign of admitting failure of plan A.’

Speaking of the Olympics, which was due to be held in Tokyo this summer but was postponed until July 2021, Mr Iwata said he is ‘pessimistic’ it can be held next year.

The decision to delay the Tokyo 2020 Games came after pressure from athletes and sports federations.

‘To be honest with you I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,’ Mr Iwata said at a press briefing.

‘Holding (the) Olympics needs two conditions, one: controlling COVID-19 in Japan and (two) controlling COVID-19 everywhere, because you have to invite the athletes and the audience from all over the world.’

‘Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer, I wish we could, but I don’t think that would happen everywhere on Earth, so in this regard I’m very pessimistic about holding the Olympics Games next summer.’

Iwata said he could only see the Games being held next year if they were significantly altered, ‘such as no audience, or very limited participation’.

Iwata hit the headlines earlier this year for his public criticism of Japan’s handling of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked off the country’s coast.

Japanese officials opted to carry out an on-ship quarantine, but more than 700 people on board ended up contracting the virus, and 13 died.

The decision to postpone the Olympics is unprecedented in peacetime, and followed a wave of complaints from athletes facing travel bans and lockdowns.

The postponement is a huge undertaking, but organisers have insisted they are working towards the new opening date despite ongoing uncertainty about when the pandemic will be over.

There is ‘no Plan B’, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters at an online briefing on last week.

Japan’s coronavirus outbreak remains less severe than in hard-hit European countries, but its caseload is one of Asia’s highest after China and India, and is roughly on par with South Korea.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged residents to reduce contact with other people by 70 to 80 percent, and the number of people on Tokyo’s normally packed transport system has dropped significantly.

But the measures do not prevent people from going out, and many shops and even restaurants remain open, even as medical associations warn the country’s healthcare system is struggling to cope.

Japan’s government argues it has adjusted its strategy, boosting testing capacity, changing rules that required all positive cases to remain in hospitals where wards quickly became full, and imposing the state of emergency to reduce the spread.

But medical experts have called the measures insufficient.

‘Beds for novel coronavirus patients continue to be almost full,’ Haruo Ozaki, president of the Tokyo Medical Association, warned last week.

The association has been increasing beds but with a large number of new cases coming in every day, ‘beds are being occupied instantly,’ he said.

The health minister has acknowledged that hospitals have in some cases turned away suspected coronavirus patients in ambulances.

‘Japan hasn’t built a system in which ordinary hospitals can take infectious disease patients in an emergency, when designated hospitals can’t cope,’ Ozaki said on Friday.

‘We are doing our best… but infections are spreading faster than expected,’ he added.

And hospitals are also struggling with equipment shortages, with the mayor of Osaka calling for donations of unused raincoats for health workers currently forced to use garbage bags for protective equipment.

Japan’s coronavirus outbreak remains less severe than in hard-hit European countries, but its caseload is one of Asia’s highest after China and India

Both Iwata and Ozaki warned that the state of emergency now in place until at least May 6 was not sufficient.

‘While they talk about border controls and decreasing person-to-person contacts, they let stores stay open,’ Ozaki complained.

Iwata said he was ‘half-encouraged and half-discouraged’ by the infection numbers in Tokyo, which he called ‘relatively stable.’

‘My biggest fear was the explosion of diagnoses… like in New York City, which didn’t happen,’ he said.

‘These numbers are much better than the worst-case scenario.’