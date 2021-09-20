Experts charge women to take up ICT related roles . 14 recommendations from WEETS

Nigerian women have been charged to equip themselves and take up roles and responsibilities in the country’s Information and Communications Technology both in government and private sector.

The experts, who gave the charge recently at the maiden edition of the Women Entrepreneurs & Executives in Tech Summit’ (WEETS) with the Theme: Future Tech Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs, also argued that women can only take up roles by participating in ICT skill training and retraining.

First to give the charge is Prof. Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to him, women should upskill themselves as it is critical to removing social and economic barriers.

“Women should be bold enough to take on entrepreneurship opportunities as well as a leadership position in other to play active roles in the evolving Digital Economy,” Danbatta, who represented by Olatokunbo Oyeleye, director, New Media and Information Security at NCC said.

He noted that for women to get the empowerment needed to compete favorably among their global peers, they must invest in digital skills, stressing that digital literacy improves family incomes, trade and creates job opportunities for mothers. “Investing and supporting the younger generations digital development is critical, especially since females face disproportionate social impediment,” he added.

Also speaking at WEETS 2021, Juliet Ehimuan, Google Nigeria country manager, charged women to be inspired, think big and spot the opportunity, insisting that no sympathy and sentiments – Women should create value for them to be recognized.

“The point is becoming an entrepreneur is all about problem-solving. Women should not go into entrepreneurship if they are not ready to solve societal challenges,” she argued.

While charging established women entrepreneurs to take up mentorship roles and mentor at least 10 other women entrepreneurs in order to build a pool of tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the Google Nigeria Boss urged women to show up and be known, stressing that is the only way they can contribute to policies that can grow and change society.

She gave examples of several women in Nigeria and indeed across the world who are leveraging ICT skills to build businesses that are in turn making a lot of money and ultimately, contributing to the economy of their homes and countries.

The ‘Women Entrepreneurs & Executives in Tech Summit, which was organized by TechLife Media and Communications Limited and powered by TechLifewithUgo, was well-attended by several stakeholders from both the government and the private sector.

The Summit, according to the organiser was put together to brainstorm on the place of Nigerian women in the emerging world of technology and how they have fared in the recent time while expanding new ideas in ICT and Telecoms.

14 key recommendations from Women Entrepreneurs & Executives in Tech Summit (WEETS):

Key stakeholders and experts at the maiden of the Women Entrepreneurs & Executives in Tech Summit (WEETS) made 14 key recommendations:

These recommendations, according to the experts will alter the perception that roles of Information and Communications Technology are majorly for men, adding when implemented by the government and private sector players, women’s ego will be boosted to take up ICT roles.

The essence of the Summit, according to the organiser is to brainstorm on the place of Nigerian women in the emerging world of technology and how they have fared in the recent time while expanding new ideas in ICT and Telecoms.

The essence of the Summit, according to the organiser is to brainstorm on the place of Nigerian women in the emerging world of technology and how they have fared in the recent time while expanding new ideas in ICT and Telecoms.

The Recommendations:

Government needs to provide definite policy direction on digital agenda pursuit that carries women along. The banks (Bank of Industry) need to give more support to start-ups, especially women entrepreneurs. When funding is available, there should be a mechanism to communicate their availability to women and how to access them. Government and telecom regulators must identify gaps in capacity building for women. The establishment of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and Innovation Fund for universities should be a veritable platform to empower women in Nigeria. The government and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy should identify initiatives to support women. Women should be encouraged to participate in ICT skill training. This will help them to appreciate the benefits of networking. Women should build their skillsets very often so that they can meet up with their male counterparts. Women are encouraged to build their personal and business brand so they can stand out. They should take risks and see challenges as part of life. They should also support themselves by going into partnership, even with their male counterparts. Spot the opportunity and be inspired…. Think Big X10 the idea and take action. No sympathy and sentiments – Women should create value for them to be recognized. Government needs to encourage capacity building in sciences by supporting female students and university lecturers majoring in technical courses through innovation funding. To build a pool of tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria, each established women entrepreneur must mentor at least 10 women entrepreneurs. Becoming and entrepreneur is all about problem-solving. Women should not go into entrepreneurship if they are not ready to solve societal challenges. Women must begin to take up roles and responsibilities in society. They should show up and be known. That is the only way they can contribute to policies that can grow and change society.

