Experts ‘worried’ about ‘new kids disease’

Health authorities across Europe are on high alert for a potential “new disease” affecting children that experts believe could be linked to COVID-19.

On Tuesday Britain’s Health Minister Matt Hancock said some children in the UK have died from a severe inflammatory syndrome experts believe could be linked to the coronavirus.

There has been an unusual spike in the number of children presenting with symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome and the rare Kawasaki disease – a condition that attacks blood vessels and the heart – in England over the past few weeks.

It prompted an urgent alert from Britain’s Paediatric Intensive Care Society on Monday, warning doctors there were “growing concerns” it could be linked to COVID-19

“Over the last three weeks, there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care,” it said. “Abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms have been common features as has cardiac inflammation.”

media_camera Doctors have been warned to look out for symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea and fever. Picture: iStock

On Tuesday, Mr Hancock then confirmed a number of children with no underlying health conditions had died of the “new disease” and experts were “worried”.

“It’s a new disease that we think may be caused by coronavirus and the COVID-19 virus,” he told LBC Radio.

“We’re not 100 per cent sure because some of the people who got it hadn’t tested positive, so we’re doing a lot of research now, but it is something that we’re worried about.”

Mr Hancock did not say how many youngsters had died in the UK, but stressed the syndrome was “rare”.

“It is rare, although it is very significant for those children who do get it. The number of cases is small” he said.

media_camera Britain’s Health Minister Matt Hancock says medical experts are “very worried”. Picture: AP/Frank Augstein

Doctors in Italy and Spain are also on high alert for the condition.

In northern Italy, one of the world’s hardest-hit areas during the pandemic, medical staff have reported extraordinarily large numbers of children under the age of nine presenting with severe cases of what appeared to be Kawasaki disease.

Kawasaki symptoms include a high temperature that lasts for 5 days or more, a rash and swollen glands in the neck. Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) says the syndrome only affects about eight in every 100,000 children every year, with most aged under five.

Spain’s Association of Paediatrics has also warned of a spike in the number of school-age children suffering from “an unusual picture of abdominal pain, accompanied by gastrointestinal symptoms” that could lead within hours to shock, low blood pressure and heart problems.

“It is a priority to recognise these (symptoms) to urgently refer these patients to a hospital,” the paediatric association said.

Some possible cases have also been reported in France and Belgium

media_camera Possible cases of the syndrome have been reported in the UK, Italy, Spain, France and Belgium. Picture: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

“New diseases may present in ways that surprise us and clinicians need to be made aware of any emerging evidence of particular symptoms,” said Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in London.

To date, children have been among the least affected group by the coronavirus. Data from more than 75,000 cases in China showed they comprised 2.4 per cent of all cases and mostly suffered only mild symptoms.

“If you are a parent, please be assured that serious illness as a result of COVID-19 still appears to be a very rare event in children,” Britain’s Paediatric Intensive Care Society said.

“If your child is unwell or has the symptoms of sepsis, then please seek medical attention in the usual way.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was attempting to gather more information on any new, coronavirus-related syndrome in children from its global network of doctors but had not received any official reports about it.

