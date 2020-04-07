Exploding Sperm Whale Analogy Highlights Importance Of Staying Home

A local government in northern England cited the botched detonation of a rotting sperm whale carcass in Oregon in 1970 as the perfect example of why people should stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Doncaster Council said the Oregon highway department’s controlled explosion of the whale ― which resulted in chunks of blubber raining down on onlookers and cars while the majority of the carcass remained on the beach in the city of Florence — showed why people should listen to experts.

Sometimes it’s “better to just sit at home and do nothing than go outside and do something ridiculous,” the council tweeted.