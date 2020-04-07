Exploding Sperm Whale Analogy Highlights Importance Of Staying Home

A local government in northern England cited the botched detonation of a rotting sperm whale carcass in Oregon in 1970 as the perfect example of why people should stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Doncaster Council said the Oregon highway department’s controlled explosion of the whale ― which resulted in chunks of blubber raining down on onlookers and cars while the majority of the carcass remained on the beach in the city of Florence — showed why people should listen to experts.

Sometimes it’s “better to just sit at home and do nothing than go outside and do something ridiculous,” the council tweeted.

“The problem hadn’t gone away, only now there were thousands of bits of problem spread for miles around,” the local authority added.

The thread went viral and even earned praise from the city of Florence itself, which tweeted: “We can all learn from the past!” with the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

