Explore the world of robotics with these educational kits on sale

TL;DR: As of May 13, save up to 9% off on WLKATA Mirobot Robot kits. Grab the Professional Kit for $1,539.99 and the Education Kit for $1,399.99.

Despite its current depth, robotics is still considered an emerging technology, which means the future will likely be filled with opportunities in the field. And those looking to explore can do so right from their desktop, thanks to the WLKATA Mirobot Mini Robot Arm Kits.

Over 600 backers on Kickstarter pledged more than $300K to help bring the Mirobot to life — and it’s easy to see why. It’s basically a scaled-down version of a factory robotic arm, standing at less than 9 inches tall and weighing about the same as a laptop. It is mechanically capable of performing to the same standards as arms several times its size, though, with full six-axis motion freedom and 0.2mm repeated positioning accuracy.

The robot arms are pre-assembled and ready to use from the box. Each one comes with several attachments to customize the robot’s actions, like grippers, suction cups, magnets, and even pen holders. It can be controlled via PC, phone app, or microcontroller. The official PC software WLKATA Studio lets you code the robot yourself using Blockly, G-code, and Python, play with drawing mode, or learn with teach-and-play mode.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the Mirobot:

There are two different versions of the Mirobot: the Education Kit and the Professional Kit. The Professional Kit is basically just a more advanced version of the Education Kit and comes with a Bluetooth robot controller for more versatility and learning potential. For a limited time, you can snag the Education Kit on sale for $1,399.99 (regularly $1,540) and the Professional Kit on sale for $1,539.99 (regularly $1,690).