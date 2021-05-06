Express Burn Disc Burning Software – Audio, Video and Data to CD/DVD/Blu-ray [Download]



Price: $79.99 - $69.99

(as of May 06,2021 07:14:15 UTC – Details)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email



Related

With Express Burn CD and BluRay Burning and Authoring Software you can burn Audio, Video and Data to CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray Discs and create and record discs quickly and easily on Windows or Mac.Popular features include: Ultra fast burning to save you time. Drag and drop files straight into the application. Audio is recorded with direct digital recording so perfect audio quality is maintained. Create MP3 CDs or Audio CDs for a traditional CD player. The Audio CD burner supports a wide range of audio file formats including wav, mp3, wma, ogg, flac, aac and more.Normalize audio volume and customize the pause between tracks when burning audio CDs. Video files are re-encoded for standard movie discs. Video burning supports avi, mpg, vob, asf, wmv, mp4, ogm and all video formats with a DirectShow based codec. Create and manage chapters on DVD and Blu-ray discs. Template menu screens and buttons for DVD authoring.Burn audio, video or files to CD, DVD or Blu-RayDrag and drop files straight into the applicationAudio is recorded with direct digital recording so perfect audio quality is maintainedVideo files are re-encoded for standard movie discs