Express yourself in colorful lights with this app-integrated LED stick

It’s hard to remain calm in a post-pandemic world. If you’re looking for a way to show your enthusiasm without shouting from the rooftops, this SWING Smart LED Stick is a pretty damn cool way to do so.

The SWING is a party stick — perfect for concerts, festivals, sports games, or raves — that lets you create customized signs on the fly. Using the afterimage effect of the stick, you can, quite literally, swing a message in any color you desire by typing it into the integrated mangosteen SWING app. It pairs easily with your phone via Bluetooth and features a user-friendly interface that makes it simple to get your message across. Whether you want to show your support for the home team or be the guy with the “Fluffhead” sign at a Phish show, this is a much more fun and less obnoxious alternative to screaming your desires.

You can even use the SWING stick without the app, thanks to the built-in buttons. It features useful modes like SOS signaling, a digital music equalizer, traffic signals (like directional arrows), bike safety lighting, mood lighting, and more. This versatile light has many patents and accolades under its belt, including a Red Dot Design Award, K-Design Award, and CES Innovation Honoree Innovation Award. And one look at all of its features is enough to see why.

If you’re planning on attending lots of events this summer, the mangosteen SWING is the perfect accessory. And on your off days, you’ll still find plenty of uses for it. It’ll last you about four hours on a single charge, so you should be able to get your message across at just about any sports game or concert. For festivals and overnight raves, you might want to use it a bit more sparingly.

Regularly, the SWING party stick is $99, but you can slash 30% off and get it for just $69.99 for a limited time.